  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. AP Moller Maersk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

AP MOLLER MAERSK

(MAERSK B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:24 2022-08-18 am EDT
19595.00 DKK   -0.78%
08/17Anaergia Says to Supply Liquefied Biogenic Carbon Dioxide to Denmark's European Energy
MT
08/15Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program.
GL
08/12Mærsk Expands Share Buyback Program to $1.5 Billion
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DP World cautions outlook uncertain after record first-half profit

08/18/2022 | 03:00am EDT
DUBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Dubai-owned ports giant DP World reported on Thursday a record $721 million first-half profit boosted by elevated shipping rates but said it expected its profit, revenue and container growth rates to moderate in the rest of the year.

The company, one of the world's biggest port operators, said profit climbed 51.8%, up from $475 million in the same period a year ago.

The shipping industry has seen record profits https://www.reuters.com/business/maersk-lifts-2022-guidance-global-supply-chain-congestion-2022-08-02 recently due to tight shipping supply caused https://www.reuters.com/business/global-port-congestion-high-shipping-rates-last-into-2023-execs-2022-06-16 by a surge in consumer demand and pandemic-linked supply chain disruptions.

DP World, which also owns logistics parks, handled 39.48 million shipping containers in the first half, a year-on-year growth of 2.3%.

But the ports giant, which saw first-half revenue rise 60.4% to $7.9 billion, said it expected its growth rates to moderate in the second half amid an uncertain near-term outlook.

Chairman and Chief Executive Sultan Ahmed bin Ahmed cited a "more challenging macro and geopolitical environment" but said DP World was "well placed" to deliver improved full-year results following the strong year so far.

"Nevertheless, we remain positive on the medium to long-term fundamentals of the industry and DP World's ability to continue to deliver sustainable returns," he said in a statement.

Danish shipping firm Maersk this month raised its guidance for a second time, expecting supply chain issues that have boosted freight rates would last longer than expected.

DP World's caution comes amid concerns the global economy may be heading towards recession, in part due to high inflation and the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The IMF said https://www.reuters.com/business/imf-cuts-global-growth-forecasts-warns-high-inflation-threatens-recession-2022-07-26 last month those risks were materialising as it cut its global growth forecast for this year to 3.2%. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 79 372 M - -
Net income 2022 30 283 M - -
Net cash 2022 11 875 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,63x
Yield 2022 24,1%
Capitalization 48 891 M 48 891 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart AP MOLLER MAERSK
Duration : Period :
AP Moller Maersk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AP MOLLER MAERSK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2 699,92 $
Average target price 3 475,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Mærsk Uggla Chairman
Navneet Kapoor EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sven Arne Karlsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AP MOLLER MAERSK-15.78%48 891
HAPAG-LLOYD AG6.28%52 623
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-25.53%30 162
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED23.16%19 415
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA17.81%13 317
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION-28.60%10 056