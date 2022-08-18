DP World cautions outlook uncertain after record first-half profit

DUBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Dubai-owned ports giant DP World
reported on Thursday a record $721 million first-half profit
boosted by elevated shipping rates but said it expected its
profit, revenue and container growth rates to moderate in the
rest of the year.
The company, one of the world's biggest port operators, said
profit climbed 51.8%, up from $475 million in the same period a
year ago.
The shipping industry has seen record profits https://www.reuters.com/business/maersk-lifts-2022-guidance-global-supply-chain-congestion-2022-08-02
recently due to tight shipping supply caused https://www.reuters.com/business/global-port-congestion-high-shipping-rates-last-into-2023-execs-2022-06-16
by a surge in consumer demand and pandemic-linked supply chain
disruptions.
DP World, which also owns logistics parks, handled 39.48
million shipping containers in the first half, a year-on-year
growth of 2.3%.
But the ports giant, which saw first-half revenue rise 60.4%
to $7.9 billion, said it expected its growth rates to moderate
in the second half amid an uncertain near-term outlook.
Chairman and Chief Executive Sultan Ahmed bin Ahmed cited a
"more challenging macro and geopolitical environment" but said
DP World was "well placed" to deliver improved full-year results
following the strong year so far.
"Nevertheless, we remain positive on the medium to long-term
fundamentals of the industry and DP World's ability to continue
to deliver sustainable returns," he said in a statement.
Danish shipping firm Maersk this month raised its guidance
for a second time, expecting supply chain issues that have
boosted freight rates would last longer than expected.
DP World's caution comes amid concerns the global economy
may be heading towards recession, in part due to high inflation
and the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The IMF said https://www.reuters.com/business/imf-cuts-global-growth-forecasts-warns-high-inflation-threatens-recession-2022-07-26
last month those risks were materialising as it cut its global
growth forecast for this year to 3.2%.
(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Edmund Blair)