Jan 9 (Reuters) -
* INDIA PM MODI: MET MAERSK CEO; WELCOME CO'S EXPANSION PLANS IN THE GIFT CITY Further company coverage:
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|13,255 DKK
|+0.53%
|+8.61%
|+8.61%
|08:24am
|India PM Modi Says Met Maersk CEO; Welcome Co's Expansion Plans In The GIFT City
|RE
|Jan. 08
|Nordic Stocks Dropped Monday; A.P. Moeller-Maersk B Took Biggest Hit Nordic Stocks
|DJ
Jan 9 (Reuters) -
* INDIA PM MODI: MET MAERSK CEO; WELCOME CO'S EXPANSION PLANS IN THE GIFT CITY Further company coverage:
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|13,255 DKK
|+0.53%
|+8.61%
|30 600 M $
|2,413.09 PTS
|+0.82%
|+1.44%
|-
|India PM Modi Says Met Maersk CEO; Welcome Co's Expansion Plans In The GIFT City
|RE
|Nordic Stocks Dropped Monday; A.P. Moeller-Maersk B Took Biggest Hit Nordic Stocks
|DJ
|European Equities Close Higher in Monday Trading; Economic Sentiment Rises
|MT
|Millions of plastic pellets wash up in Spain
|RE
|Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk: no deal with Houthis to avoid Red Sea attacks
|RE
|A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK COMMENTING ON MEDIA REPORT THAT SHIPPING COMP…
|RE
|Millions of plastic pellets wash up on Spanish shore
|RE
|DHL asks clients to tweak inventory plans as trade groups see limited Red Sea fallout
|RE
|MORNING BID EUROPE-Risk appetites sour, with inflation on the menu
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Lower at Start of Week; Oil Falls After Saudi Price Cuts
|DJ
|War, weather put ocean shippers on notice for rough seas in 2024
|RE
|Oil Rig Count Rises by One This Week, Baker Hughes Says
|MT
|Red Sea Shipping Risks Could Weigh on Inflation Recovery But Won't Stop Overall Slowdown, Oxford Says
|MT
|WTI Crude Oil Closes Higher as Middle East Tensions Remain High
|MT
|NY Fed says global supply chain pressures eased in December
|RE
|Red Sea Shipping Threats Disrupt Global Plastics Markets -- OPIS
|DJ
|U.S. crude futures rise $2 on Middle East tensions
|RE
|Stocks perk up after tepid US PMI but end lower
|AN
|New players shake up the established order
|Maersk to avoid Red Sea for foreseeable future
|RE
|Global markets live: Walt Disney, Qiagen, Mobileye, Apple, CVS Health...
|Shipping stocks rise, biggest gainers in Europe at start of 2024
|RE
|Oil Rises Despite Jump in US Product Inventories as Middle East Tensions Remains High
|MT
|Maersk to Reroute All Ships to Cape of Good Hope for ‘Foreseeable Future’
|MT
|Downbeat trade ahead of US jobs report
|AN
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+8.61%
|30 600 M $
|+2.04%
|21 200 M $
|+6.79%
|15 612 M $
|+6.31%
|12 353 M $
|+5.72%
|10 865 M $
|+5.14%
|10 822 M $
|-0.28%
|9 873 M $
|+9.66%
|8 460 M $
|+10.37%
|7 388 M $
|+10.14%
|6 372 M $