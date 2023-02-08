Industrials Down After Maersk Container Warning -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell sharply after a pessimistic view of global trade.

Danish shipping line A.P. Moller-Maersk, one of the world's largest ocean freight companies, warned that earnings could plunge nearly 80% as demand for containers retreats this year.

Shares of five of the seven companies owned by Indian industrialist Gautum Adani's conglomerate rose a session after the infrastructure, energy and heavy industry companies reported earnings growth, but remain far shy of levels when short-seller Hindenburg published research accusing the group of accounting irregularities.

