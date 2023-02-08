Advanced search
    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

AP MOLLER MAERSK

(MAERSK B)
2023-02-08
15480.00 DKK   -0.93%
Royal Caribbean Names Palle Laursen Executive VP, Head of Marine
DJ
European Equities Close Mostly Higher on Earnings Reports, Upbeat Fed
MT
US Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
Industrials Down After Maersk Container Warning -- Industrials Roundup

02/08/2023 | 05:28pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell sharply after a pessimistic view of global trade.

Danish shipping line A.P. Moller-Maersk, one of the world's largest ocean freight companies, warned that earnings could plunge nearly 80% as demand for containers retreats this year.

Shares of five of the seven companies owned by Indian industrialist Gautum Adani's conglomerate rose a session after the infrastructure, energy and heavy industry companies reported earnings growth, but remain far shy of levels when short-seller Hindenburg published research accusing the group of accounting irregularities. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1727ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 56 883 M - -
Net income 2023 2 675 M - -
Net cash 2023 973 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,3x
Yield 2023 3,08%
Capitalization 38 753 M 38 753 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 84,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2 230,76 $
Average target price 2 628,66 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Managers and Directors
Vincent Clerc Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Mærsk Uggla Chairman
Navneet Kapoor EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Søren Skou Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AP MOLLER MAERSK0.03%38 964
HAPAG-LLOYD AG23.65%41 280
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.53%23 664
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA2.70%12 357
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-2.70%11 545
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD0.30%9 077