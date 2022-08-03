MAERSK CEO: NO PLANS TO USE PROFITS TO INCREASE CAPACITY; WILL O…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Momentum stocks
Yield stocks
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Quality stocks
Investment Themes
The future of mobility
Ageing Population
US Basketball
Luxury
The Cannabis Industry
Cybersecurity
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
The Vegan Market
Fintechs
Let's all cycle!
In Vino Veritas
Robotics
Strategic Metals
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Denmark
Nasdaq Copenhagen
AP Moller Maersk
News
Summary
MAERSK B
DK0010244508
AP MOLLER MAERSK
(MAERSK B)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
04:00 2022-08-03 am EDT
20185.00
DKK
+0.07%
03:54a
MAERSK CEO
: We're still not seeing customers asking to renegotia…
RE
03:47a
MAERSK CEO
: Any potential closure of the taiwan straight would h…
RE
03:42a
MAERSK CEO
: I do not expect a collapse in demand…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
MAERSK CEO: NO PLANS TO USE PROFITS TO INCREASE CAPACITY; WILL O…
08/03/2022 | 03:38am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
MAERSK CEO: NO PLANS TO USE PROFITS TO INCREASE CAPACITY; WILL ONLY REPLACE OLD SHIPS
© Reuters 2022
All news about AP MOLLER MAERSK
03:54a
MAERSK CEO
: We're still not seeing customers asking to renegotia…
RE
03:47a
MAERSK CEO
: Any potential closure of the taiwan straight would h…
RE
03:42a
MAERSK CEO
: I do not expect a collapse in demand…
RE
03:38a
MAERSK CEO
: No plans to use profits to increase capacity; will o…
RE
03:10a
Maersk sees weaker demand for shipping containers this year
RE
02:39a
Maersk revises outlook on container demand growth for this year
RE
02:34a
Maersk's H1 Profit More Than Doubles Amid Surge in Freight Rates
MT
02:22a
AP MOLLER MAERSK
: A.P. Moller - Maersk Q2 2022 Interim Report
PU
02:22a
AP MOLLER MAERSK
: Maersk Q2 2022 Investor presentation
PU
12:59a
Maersk Increases Buybacks as Soaring Rates Continue to Boost Profit
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AP MOLLER MAERSK
07/01
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
: Raised to Buy by JP Morgan
MD
02/01
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
: Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/18
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
: Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
78 203 M
-
-
Net income 2022
26 111 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
8 856 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
1,96x
Yield 2022
19,7%
Capitalization
49 961 M
49 961 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,53x
EV / Sales 2023
0,63x
Nbr of Employees
95 000
Free-Float
38,4%
More Financials
Chart AP MOLLER MAERSK
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AP MOLLER MAERSK
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
2 763,91 $
Average target price
3 391,15 $
Spread / Average Target
22,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Søren Skou
Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Mærsk Uggla
Chairman
Navneet Kapoor
EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sven Arne Karlsson
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
AP MOLLER MAERSK
-13.99%
49 961
HAPAG-LLOYD AG
28.23%
61 825
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
-24.34%
30 341
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED
39.68%
22 478
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
22.37%
13 749
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION
-27.69%
10 449
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave