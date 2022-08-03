Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. AP Moller Maersk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

AP MOLLER MAERSK

(MAERSK B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:00 2022-08-03 am EDT
20185.00 DKK   +0.07%
03:54aMAERSK CEO : We're still not seeing customers asking to renegotia…
RE
03:47aMAERSK CEO : Any potential closure of the taiwan straight would h…
RE
03:42aMAERSK CEO : I do not expect a collapse in demand…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MAERSK CEO: NO PLANS TO USE PROFITS TO INCREASE CAPACITY; WILL O…

08/03/2022 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MAERSK CEO: NO PLANS TO USE PROFITS TO INCREASE CAPACITY; WILL ONLY REPLACE OLD SHIPS


© Reuters 2022
All news about AP MOLLER MAERSK
03:54aMAERSK CEO : We're still not seeing customers asking to renegotia…
RE
03:47aMAERSK CEO : Any potential closure of the taiwan straight would h…
RE
03:42aMAERSK CEO : I do not expect a collapse in demand…
RE
03:38aMAERSK CEO : No plans to use profits to increase capacity; will o…
RE
03:10aMaersk sees weaker demand for shipping containers this year
RE
02:39aMaersk revises outlook on container demand growth for this year
RE
02:34aMaersk's H1 Profit More Than Doubles Amid Surge in Freight Rates
MT
02:22aAP MOLLER MAERSK : A.P. Moller - Maersk Q2 2022 Interim Report
PU
02:22aAP MOLLER MAERSK : Maersk Q2 2022 Investor presentation
PU
12:59aMaersk Increases Buybacks as Soaring Rates Continue to Boost Profit
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AP MOLLER MAERSK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 78 203 M - -
Net income 2022 26 111 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 856 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,96x
Yield 2022 19,7%
Capitalization 49 961 M 49 961 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart AP MOLLER MAERSK
Duration : Period :
AP Moller Maersk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AP MOLLER MAERSK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2 763,91 $
Average target price 3 391,15 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Mærsk Uggla Chairman
Navneet Kapoor EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sven Arne Karlsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AP MOLLER MAERSK-13.99%49 961
HAPAG-LLOYD AG28.23%61 825
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-24.34%30 341
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED39.68%22 478
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA22.37%13 749
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION-27.69%10 449