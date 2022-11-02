Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. AP Moller Maersk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

AP MOLLER MAERSK

(MAERSK B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:37 2022-11-02 am EDT
15442.50 DKK   -4.38%
04:03aMaersk 3Q Earnings Beat Expectations but Demand Seen Slowing This Year
DJ
03:32aDanish Shipping Giant Maersk's Q3 Profit Jumps on Increased Freight Rates; FY22 Guidance Affirmed
MT
03:20aAp Moller Maersk : A.P. Moller - Maersk Q3 2022 Interim Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maersk 3Q Earnings Beat Expectations but Demand Seen Slowing This Year

11/02/2022 | 04:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping


A.P. Moeller-Maersk AS on Wednesday cut its demand forecast for this year as the global economic slowdown takes hold, despite posting third-quarter earnings that beat expectations as it continued to benefit from higher freight rates.

"The extraordinary earnings have peaked as freight rates started to decline during the quarter due to weakening customer demand, coupled with markets beginning to normalize with less supply-chain disruptions and progressive release of congestion," the company said.

The Danish shipping giant reported a quarterly net profit of $8.88 billion, up from $5.44 billion, as revenue rose 37% to $22.77 billion. A FactSet poll had seen net profit at $7.89 billion on revenue of $21.57 billion.

Revenue at its shipping unit rose 38% to $18.02 billion, driven by a 42% increase in freight rates. However, shipping volumes dropped 7.6% amid weakening demand and operational challenges, it said.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is still seen at around $37 billion and underlying earnings before interest and tax at around $31 billion, it said.

Given the unfolding economic slowdown, which is expected to continue into the coming year, Maersk now sees growth in global container demand this year at between -2% and -4%, compared with its previous view at the lower end of its range between plus and minus 1%.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 0403ET

All news about AP MOLLER MAERSK
04:03aMaersk 3Q Earnings Beat Expectations but Demand Seen Slowing This Year
DJ
03:32aDanish Shipping Giant Maersk's Q3 Profit Jumps on Increased Freight Rates; FY22 Guidanc..
MT
03:20aAp Moller Maersk : A.P. Moller - Maersk Q3 2022 Interim Report
PU
03:20aAp Moller Maersk : Maersk Q3 2022 Investor presentation
PU
03:07aMaersk sees demand for container shipping slowing as Q3 tops forecast
RE
02:58aInterim Report Q3 2022
GL
01:14aEMEA Morning Briefing: Cautious Start Seen for Stocks Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
10/28Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - M..
GL
10/28Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
GL
10/28Maersk Launches New Air Freight Service Between US, South Korea
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AP MOLLER MAERSK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 80 493 M - -
Net income 2022 28 986 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 762 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,35x
Yield 2022 28,4%
Capitalization 37 288 M 37 288 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart AP MOLLER MAERSK
Duration : Period :
AP Moller Maersk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AP MOLLER MAERSK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2 140,46 $
Average target price 2 731,03 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Mærsk Uggla Chairman
Navneet Kapoor EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sven Arne Karlsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AP MOLLER MAERSK-31.13%37 288
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-30.97%33 171
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-43.98%23 823
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-40.04%10 230
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-7.57%9 099
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.69.51%7 763