By Dominic Chopping

Maersk is cutting capacity on its Far East Asia to Europe routes amid lower demand, according to a customer advisory issued Wednesday.

The Danish shipping giant has previously cautioned that it saw muted global macroeconomic growth given continued pressure from higher interest rates and potential recessionary risk in Europe and the U.S.

It is also facing a dent in demand as customers work through large stockpiles of inventory that were built up last year amid worries about supply chain disruptions, with Maersk expecting this destocking to last through year end.

"As a consequence of the forecasted reductions in global demand, Maersk is looking to balance the network accordingly," it told customers Wednesday.

The advisory points to seven departure cancellations between now and the start of December, effecting sailings from the Chinese ports of Shanghai and Ningbo.

