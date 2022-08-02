Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  AP Moller Maersk
  News
  Summary
    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

AP MOLLER MAERSK

(MAERSK B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:08 2022-08-02 am EDT
20200.00 DKK   +2.23%
02:43aDanish Shipping Giant Maersk Lifts FY22 Guidance Amid Higher Freight Rates
MT
02:38aMaersk lifts 2022 guidance as congested supply chain boosts rates
RE
02:28aMaersk lifts 2022 guidance on global supply chain congestion
RE
Maersk Raises Fiscal Year Guidance as Freight Rates Continue to Surge

08/02/2022 | 01:00am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


A.P. Moeller-Maersk AS on Tuesday raised full-year guidance as freight rates continue to surge amid tight global supply chains.

The Danish shipping giant said it now sees underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at around $37 billion from previous guidance of around $30 billion, while underlying earnings before interest and tax is now seen at around $31 billion from around $24 billion previously.

"Congestion in global supply chains leading to higher freight rates has continued longer than initially anticipated," the company said.

Free cash flow for full-year 2022 is now expected to be above $24 billion compared to previous guidance of above $19 billion, while cumulative capital expenditure for 2022-2023 is still seen at $9.0 billion to $10.0 billion.

Ahead of second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, Maersk said revenue in the quarter rose to $21.7 billion, underlying Ebitda to $10.3 billion and underlying EBIT to $8.9 billion.

A company-compiled consensus had seen second-quarter revenue at $19.7 billion, underlying Ebitda at $8.19 billion and underlying EBIT at $7.08 billion.

Maersk expects conditions in its main shipping unit to normalize in the fourth quarter of 2022, having previously seen a normalization early in the second half of 2022.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 0300ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 78 203 M - -
Net income 2022 26 111 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 924 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,93x
Yield 2022 20,0%
Capitalization 49 162 M 49 162 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart AP MOLLER MAERSK
Duration : Period :
AP Moller Maersk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AP MOLLER MAERSK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2 726,59 $
Average target price 3 401,73 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Mærsk Uggla Chairman
Navneet Kapoor EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sven Arne Karlsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AP MOLLER MAERSK-15.74%49 162
HAPAG-LLOYD AG23.61%60 057
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-22.35%30 882
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED42.71%22 966
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA18.72%13 167
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION-25.62%10 411