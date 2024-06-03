A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is the world's leading maritime transport company. The group's activity is organized around two sectors: - maritime freight transport : at the end of 2023, operated a fleet of over 707 vessels (container vessels, tugs, supply vessels, gas carriers, and other specialized transporters). The group also offers port and logistical services; - other: primarily activities related to shipyard construction, factory management (plastic and rubber products), and business holdings. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (1.7%), United States (22.4%), China and Hong Kong (5.5%), Germany (3.3%), the United Kingdom (3.6%), Netherlands (3 .1%), Brazil (2.8%), Mexico (2.7%), India (2.7%), Spain (2.6%), Australia (2.5%), Singapore (1.9%) %), Costa Rica (0.7%) and others (44.5%).

