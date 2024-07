(Reuters) - Maersk on Friday said there was a fire incident on one of its vessels sailing from Mundra off the western coast of India to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The vessel is in stable condition, the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "At the moment, we are unable to confirm whether and to what extent is the impact of the fire," it said in the statement.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh)