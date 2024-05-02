Shell Launches $3.5 Billion Buyback

Shell's first-quarter adjusted earnings fell by less than expected, and the oil major kicked off a share buyback as it hurried to close the valuation gap to its U.S. rivals.

Novo Nordisk Bullish as Demand For Blockbuster Drugs Soars

The Danish pharmaceutical giant raised its full-year guidance to reflect better pricing in the U.S. and as global demand for its hit weight-loss and diabetes drugs continues to outstrip supply.

Rio Tinto Declines Comment on Whether Considering Rival Anglo American Bid

The chair of Rio Tinto declined to comment on whether the world's second-largest miner by market value is weighing a bid for Anglo American, the target of a recent $39 billion bid by BHP Group.

Standard Chartered Posts Higher Profit on Trading Gains

The London-based bank posted a rise in first-quarter net profit due to higher trading income despite lower earnings from lending.

Maersk Sees Overcapacity Issues Persisting

Maersk raised the lower end of its full-year guidance despite expecting the overcapacity challenges that have plagued the industry to continue, potentially for the rest of the year.

ArcelorMittal Cautious Despite Earnings Beat

ArcelorMittal reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter after volumes and prices improved, but cautioned that economic sentiment remained subdued with no signs customers were restocking on inventories.

Microsoft to Invest $2.2 Billion in AI Infrastructure in Malaysia

The U.S. tech giant's investment over four years will build on previously announced plans to construct its first data center region in Malaysia, and mark its single biggest investment in the country.

DBS Earnings Beat Expectations

Singapore's biggest bank by assets said its first-quarter net profit rose on higher fee and commission income, and expects to deliver strong shareholder returns this year

NAB's Profit Falls; Increases Share Buyback

Australia's second-largest lender by market capitalization reported a 12% decline in half-year net profit and announced it will increase its share buyback by $980 million.

NIO Shares Jump After Strong Sales Amid EV Price War

The Chinese electric-vehicle maker's shares are on track for their largest one-day gain in more than two years.

