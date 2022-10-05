Advanced search
    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

AP MOLLER MAERSK

(MAERSK B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:42 2022-10-05 am EDT
14410.00 DKK   -3.13%
07:35aOffshore drilling workers plan strike in UK - union
RE
03:33aMaersk Orders Six More Green Methanol Vessels
DJ
01:24aDanish Shipping Group Maersk Orders Six More Green Methanol Vessels
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Offshore drilling workers plan strike in UK - union

10/05/2022 | 07:35am EDT
(Reuters) - Labour union Unite Scotland said on Wednesday that more than 300 offshore drilling and contract maintenance workers employed by companies including Maersk and Odfjell have backed a strike action in the UK.

The Unite union said the industrial action comes after the workers rejected a 5% pay offer from the companies, which also include Archer UK Ltd and Transocean Onshore Support Services Ltd.

The union said the strike will involve a series of 48-hour stoppages every second week for the first eight weeks starting on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

A further series of stoppages of will take place on Nov. 3-4, Nov. 17-8 and Dec. 15-16, and could thereafter escalate to an all-out strike action, Unite said.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AP MOLLER MAERSK -3.80% 14310 Delayed Quote.-36.57%
ODFJELL SE 1.85% 66.2 Real-time Quote.93.45%
TRANSOCEAN LTD. 8.61% 2.9 Delayed Quote.5.07%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 221 M - -
Net income 2022 29 681 M - -
Net cash 2022 11 307 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,24x
Yield 2022 33,3%
Capitalization 34 989 M 34 989 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart AP MOLLER MAERSK
Duration : Period :
AP Moller Maersk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AP MOLLER MAERSK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 995,29 $
Average target price 2 964,96 $
Spread / Average Target 48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Mærsk Uggla Chairman
Navneet Kapoor EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sven Arne Karlsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AP MOLLER MAERSK-36.57%34 989
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-30.69%33 632
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-39.29%23 654
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-27.86%11 609
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-10.99%9 174
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.73.17%8 109