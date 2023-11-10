PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - CMA CGM's profits fell further in the third quarter as a COVID-era boom in shipping continued to fade, but its volumes picked up as a destocking trend in the United States was offset by brisk demand in other parts of the world, it said on Friday.

The French-based shipping giant was cautious about next year, with the prospect of a recovery in global trade - as U.S. firms finish destocking - tempered by modest economic growth and an influx of new vessels.

CMA CGM, privately controlled by the Saade family, reported a third-quarter net profit of $388 million, down from $7.04 billion in the year-earlier period. Core earnings dropped to $2.0 billion from $9.1 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)