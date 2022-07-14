Log in
    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

AP MOLLER MAERSK

(MAERSK B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-07-13 am EDT
17045.00 DKK   -0.32%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Top S.Korean shipper HMM to invest $11.5 billion over 5 years for expansion

07/14/2022 | 01:38am EDT
Illustration shows cargo boat model and HMM logo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM), South Korea's largest container shipping company by sales, said on Thursday it plans to invest 15 trillion won ($11.46 billion) over the next five years to sharply increase its capacity.

HMM plans to expand its shipping capacity to 1.2 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) from the current 820,000 TEU by 2026 and increase the number of bulk carriers to 55 from 29. Investments will also be made into terminals and logistics facilities, the company, which split from South Korean conglomerate Hyundai Group in 2016, said in a statement.

The investment plan comes amid global port congestion, which, logistics executives predicted will persist until at least early 2023, as the COVID-19 pandemic lengthens ship delivery times and the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Shanghai lockdowns disrupt supply chains.

Shipping costs have surged 25%-30% since the start of the pandemic due to inflationary pressures that are unlikely to subside soon, according to Maersk, the world's biggest container shipping company.

($1 = 1,308.5100 won)

(Reporting by Byungwook Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AP MOLLER MAERSK -0.32% 17045 Delayed Quote.-27.08%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -0.34% 14650 End-of-day quote.-12.80%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 2.51% 183500 End-of-day quote.-12.20%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 58.4572 Delayed Quote.-22.05%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 77 045 M - -
Net income 2022 24 972 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 912 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,70x
Yield 2022 22,8%
Capitalization 42 135 M 42 135 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart AP MOLLER MAERSK
Duration : Period :
AP Moller Maersk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AP MOLLER MAERSK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2 310,08 $
Average target price 3 483,65 $
Spread / Average Target 50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Mærsk Uggla Chairman
Navneet Kapoor EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sven Arne Karlsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AP MOLLER MAERSK-27.08%42 135
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-1.81%48 469
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-25.53%32 246
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED10.09%17 717
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA5.59%11 436
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION-30.66%9 602