A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 12, 2022 to Friday December 16, 2022:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 212,389 3,709,186,686 12 December 2022 630 14,355.6667 9,044,070 13 December 2022 643 14,536.0809 9,346,700 14 December 2022 653 14,648.0551 9,565,180 15 December 2022 668 14,405.2994 9,622,740 16 December 2022 684 14,457.6023 9,889,000 Total 12-16 December Friday 3,278 47,467,690 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,476 14,480.7274 50,335,008 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 32,255 472,234,502 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 219,143 3,806,989,385 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 935,709 17,197,936,797 12 December 2022 2,521 14,572.1083 36,736,285 13 December 2022 2,578 14,747.1683 38,018,200 14 December 2022 2,609 14,872.8708 38,803,320 15 December 2022 2,679 14,627.5644 39,187,245 16 December 2022 2,736 14,699.5742 40,218,035 Total 12-16 December Friday 13,123 192,963,085 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 10,519 14,704.1874 154,673,348 Bought from the Foundation* 3,315 14,704.1714 48,744,328 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 128,690 1,930,359,541 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 962,666 17,594,317,558

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 187,311 A shares and 834,312 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.46% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 19 December 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

