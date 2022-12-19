Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 12, 2022 to Friday December 16, 2022:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value, A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
212,389
3,709,186,686
12 December 2022
630
14,355.6667
9,044,070
13 December 2022
643
14,536.0809
9,346,700
14 December 2022
653
14,648.0551
9,565,180
15 December 2022
668
14,405.2994
9,622,740
16 December 2022
684
14,457.6023
9,889,000
Total 12-16 December Friday
3,278
47,467,690
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
3,476
14,480.7274
50,335,008
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
32,255
472,234,502
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
219,143
3,806,989,385
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value, B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
935,709
17,197,936,797
12 December 2022
2,521
14,572.1083
36,736,285
13 December 2022
2,578
14,747.1683
38,018,200
14 December 2022
2,609
14,872.8708
38,803,320
15 December 2022
2,679
14,627.5644
39,187,245
16 December 2022
2,736
14,699.5742
40,218,035
Total 12-16 December Friday
13,123
192,963,085
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
10,519
14,704.1874
154,673,348
Bought from the Foundation*
3,315
14,704.1714
48,744,328
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
128,690
1,930,359,541
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
962,666
17,594,317,558
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 187,311 A shares and 834,312 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.46% of the share capital.
Copenhagen, 19 December 2022
