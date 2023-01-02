Advanced search
    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

AP MOLLER MAERSK

(MAERSK B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:55 2023-01-02 am EST
16290.00 DKK   +4.29%
09:38aNotification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program.
AQ
09:30aTransactions in connection with share buy-back program
GL
09:02aMaersk Completes Martin Bencher Group Acquisition
MT
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

01/02/2023 | 09:30am EST
Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced  an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                    
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday December 27, 2022 to Friday December 30, 2022:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)227,176 3,927,894,570
26 December 2022- - -
27 December 202279715,892.923512,666,660
28 December 202277715,822.162212,293,820
29 December 202279415,692.858912,460,130
30 December 202272515,615.048311,320,910
Total 26-30 December Friday3,093 48,741,520
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,28015,758.640751,688,341
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)46,661 693,569,549
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)233,549 4,028,324,432
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)994,702 18,083,974,366
26 December 2022- - -
27 December 20223,18416,138.495651,384,970
28 December 20223,13216,049.538650,267,155
29 December 20223,12815,934.803449,844,065
30 December 20222,90415,877.073046,107,020
Total 26-30 December Friday12,348 197,603,210
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*9,89716,002.8454158,380,161
Bought from the Foundation*3,11916,002.822049,912,802
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)186,090 2,825,912,521
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,020,066 18,489,870,538

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 201,717 A shares and 887,558 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.82% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 2 January 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
