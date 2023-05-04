Advanced search
    MAERSA   DK0010244425

AP MOLLER MAERSK

(MAERSA)
  Report
Delayed Berne Stock Exchange  -  12:00:00 2023-05-03 pm EDT
1549.95 CHF   -6.05%
01:59aInterim Report Q1 2023
GL
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Track Lower -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Track Lower Ahead of ECB, BOE Rate Decisions
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interim Report Q1 2023

05/04/2023 | 01:59am EDT
The Interim Report for the 1st Quarter 2023 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Vincent Clerc, states:

“We delivered a solid financial performance in a challenging market with lower demand caused by a continued destocking. Visibility remains low for the remainder of the year and moving through this market normalisation, we remain focused on proactively managing costs. As we adjust to a radically changed business environment, we continue to support our customers in addressing their supply chain challenges. We are pleased to note that customers continue to value the integrated logistics solutions and close partnership we provide.”

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 54 316 M - -
Net income 2023 2 653 M - -
Net cash 2023 973 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 3,95%
Capitalization 30 185 M 30 185 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart AP MOLLER MAERSK
Duration : Period :
AP Moller Maersk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 785,74 $
Average target price 2 107,09 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Clerc Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Mærsk Uggla Chairman
Navneet Kapoor EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Søren Skou Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AP MOLLER MAERSK0.00%30 185
HAPAG-LLOYD AG50.23%54 222
AP MOLLER MAERSK-22.66%31 065
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.94%24 358
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED12.06%13 292
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-0.19%11 489
