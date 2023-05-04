Interim Report Q1 2023

The Interim Report for the 1st Quarter 2023 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Vincent Clerc, states:

“We delivered a solid financial performance in a challenging market with lower demand caused by a continued destocking. Visibility remains low for the remainder of the year and moving through this market normalisation, we remain focused on proactively managing costs. As we adjust to a radically changed business environment, we continue to support our customers in addressing their supply chain challenges. We are pleased to note that customers continue to value the integrated logistics solutions and close partnership we provide.”

