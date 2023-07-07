A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is the world's leading maritime transport company. The group's activity is organized around two sectors: - maritime freight transport : at the end of 2022, operated a fleet of over 707 vessels (container vessels, tugs, supply vessels, gas carriers, and other specialized transporters). The group also offers port and logistical services; - other: primarily activities related to shipyard construction, factory management (plastic and rubber products), and business holdings. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (1.2%), the United States (24.4%), China and Hong Kong (4.4%), the United Kingdom (4%), the Netherlands (3.6%), Brazil (3.2%), Germany (3.2%), Mexico (2.8%), Australia (2.4%), Spain (2.4%), India (2.2%), Singapore (1%), Russia (0.6%) and other (44.6%).