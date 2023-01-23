Advanced search
    MAERSA   DK0010244425

AP MOLLER MAERSK

(MAERSA)
Delayed Berne Stock Exchange  -  04:06:01 2023-01-23 am EST
1980.23 CHF   +2.09%
03:56aTransactions in connection with share buy-back program
GL
01/20CIMC Anticipates Up to 55% Drop in FY22 Profit
MT
01/20Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
GL
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

01/23/2023 | 03:56am EST
Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 16, 2023 to Friday January 20, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)243,879 4,185,206,154
16 January 202353214,814.79327,881,470
17 January 202367814,904.955810,105,560
18 January 202367314,879.197610,013,700
19 January 202367214,541.01199,771,560
20 January 202367914,506.52439,849,930
Total 16-20 January Friday3,234 47,622,220
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,43014,725.478950,508,393
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)63,655 948,581,884
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)250,543 4,283,336,767
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,061,935 19,136,757,089
16 January 20232,09015,093.839731,546,125
17 January 20232,63415,201.932440,041,890
18 January 20232,75315,184.464241,802,830
19 January 20232,82714,863.183642,018,220
20 January 20232,47614,800.282736,645,500
Total 16-20 January Friday12,780 192,054,565
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*10,24415,027.7341153,944,108
Bought from the Foundation*3,22715,027.742448,494,525
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)254,210 3,867,292,270
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,088,186 19,531,250,287

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 218,711 A shares and 955,678 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.28% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 23 January 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


