A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 16, 2023 to Friday January 20, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 243,879 4,185,206,154 16 January 2023 532 14,814.7932 7,881,470 17 January 2023 678 14,904.9558 10,105,560 18 January 2023 673 14,879.1976 10,013,700 19 January 2023 672 14,541.0119 9,771,560 20 January 2023 679 14,506.5243 9,849,930 Total 16-20 January Friday 3,234 47,622,220 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,430 14,725.4789 50,508,393 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 63,655 948,581,884 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 250,543 4,283,336,767 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,061,935 19,136,757,089 16 January 2023 2,090 15,093.8397 31,546,125 17 January 2023 2,634 15,201.9324 40,041,890 18 January 2023 2,753 15,184.4642 41,802,830 19 January 2023 2,827 14,863.1836 42,018,220 20 January 2023 2,476 14,800.2827 36,645,500 Total 16-20 January Friday 12,780 192,054,565 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 10,244 15,027.7341 153,944,108 Bought from the Foundation* 3,227 15,027.7424 48,494,525 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 254,210 3,867,292,270 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,088,186 19,531,250,287

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 218,711 A shares and 955,678 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.28% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 23 January 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

