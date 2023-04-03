Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday March 27, 2023 to Friday March 31, 2023:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value, A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
292,242
4,924,613,426
27 March 2023
1,065
15,484.6854
16,491,190
28 March 2023
1,211
15,465.4996
18,728,720
29 March 2023
1,266
11,526.6904
14,592,790
30 March 2023
1,442
11,966.8239
17,256,160
31 March 2023
1,508
12,130.5106
18,292,810
Total 27-31 March Friday
6,492
85,361,670
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
6,883
13,148.7273
90,502,690
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
118,729
1,765,722,904
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
305,617
5,100,477,787
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value, B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
1,249,555
22,050,277,307
27 March 2023
3,387
15,518.5164
52,561,215
28 March 2023
3,217
15,440.8626
49,673,255
29 March 2023
3,759
11,654.7260
43,810,115
30 March 2023
4,271
12,195.0620
52,085,110
31 March 2023
4,454
12,362.2991
55,061,680
Total 27-31 March Friday
19,088
253,191,375
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
14,643
13,166.8992
192,802,904
Bought from the Foundation*
5,478
13,525.5190
74,092,793
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
454,788
6,906,406,363
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
1,288,764
22,570,364,380
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 273,785 A shares and 1,154,381 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.63% of the share capital.
Copenhagen, 3 April 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170 Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521