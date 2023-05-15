Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
05/15/2023 | 10:30am EDT
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday May 8, 2023 to Friday May 12, 2023
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value, A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
0
0
8 May 2023
424
11,906.7217
5,048,450
9 May 2023
976
11,738.9652
11,457,230
10 May 2023
700
11,686.2714
8,180,390
11 May 2023
700
11,736.5857
8,215,610
12 May 2023
700
11,877.4714
8,314,230
Total 8-12 May 2023
3,500
41,215,910
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
3,711
11,775.9896
43,700,697
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
7,211
84,916,608
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
7,211
84,916,608
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value, B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
0
0
8 May 2023
2,296
12,095.4791
27,771,220
9 May 2023
3,290
11,916.1778
39,204,225
10 May 2023
2,793
11,870.9398
33,155,535
11 May 2023
2,800
11,910.9214
33,350,580
12 May 2023
2,786
12,054.9569
33,585,110
Total 8-12 May 2023
13,965
167,066,670
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
11,194
11,963.2481
133,916,599
Bought from the Foundation*
3,527
11,963.2678
42,194,446
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
28,686
343,177,714
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
28,686
343,177,714
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 314,997, A shares and 1,319,305, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.74% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 15 May 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170 Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521