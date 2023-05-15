Advanced search
    MAERSA   DK0010244425

AP MOLLER MAERSK

(MAERSA)
Delayed Berne Stock Exchange  -  12:00:00 2023-05-03 pm EDT
1549.95 CHF   -6.05%
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

05/15/2023 | 10:30am EDT
Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday May 8, 2023 to Friday May 12, 2023

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)0 0
8 May 202342411,906.72175,048,450
9 May 202397611,738.965211,457,230
10 May 202370011,686.27148,180,390
11 May 202370011,736.58578,215,610
12 May 202370011,877.47148,314,230
Total 8-12 May 20233,500 41,215,910
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,71111,775.989643,700,697
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)7,211 84,916,608
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)7,211 84,916,608
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)0 0
8 May 20232,29612,095.479127,771,220
9 May 20233,29011,916.177839,204,225
10 May 20232,79311,870.939833,155,535
11 May 20232,80011,910.921433,350,580
12 May 20232,78612,054.956933,585,110
Total 8-12 May 202313,965 167,066,670
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*11,19411,963.2481133,916,599
Bought from the Foundation*3,52711,963.267842,194,446
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)28,686 343,177,714
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)28,686 343,177,714

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 314,997, A shares and 1,319,305, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.74% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 15 May 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments


fermer