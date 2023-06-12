Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
06/12/2023 | 05:46am EDT
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday June 6, 2023 to Friday June 9, 2023:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value, A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
362,900
5,799,679,704
6 June 2023
690
11,905.9710
8,215,120
7 June 2023
739
11,780.4871
8,705,780
8 June 2023
735
12,270.2585
9,018,640
9 June 2023
700
12,140.3143
8,498,220
Total 6-9 June 2023
2,864
34,437,760
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
3,037
12,024.2731
36,517,717
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
29,183
343,869,942
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
368,801
5,870,635,181
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value, B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
1,530,635
25,576,952,189
6 June 2023
2,714
12,034.3386
32,661,195
7 June 2023
2,913
11,927.8493
34,745,825
8 June 2023
2,875
12,494.0470
35,920,385
9 June 2023
2,793
12,288.6180
34,322,110
Total 6-9 June 2023
11,295
137,649,515
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
9,054
12,186.7913
110,339,208
Bought from the Foundation*
2,853
12,186.6832
34,768,607
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
116,144
1,387,767,520
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
1,553,837
25,859,709,519
Page 1 of 2 *) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 109,579, A shares and 496,008, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.45% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 12 June 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170 Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521