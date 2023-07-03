Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday June 26, 2023 to Friday June 30, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|383,749
|6,049,699,307
|26 June 2023
|750
|11,795.5333
|8,846,650
|27 June 2023
|750
|11,827.4533
|8,870,590
|28 June 2023
|750
|11,931.8933
|8,948,920
|29 June 2023
|740
|11,820.0811
|8,746,860
|30 June 2023
|750
|11,964.6533
|8,973,490
|Total 26-30 June 2023
|3,740
|44,386,510
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,965
|11,868.0435
|47,056,793
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|51,836
|614,377,371
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|391,454
|6,141,142,610
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,613,311
|26,580,164,697
|26 June 2023
|2,992
|11,931.1832
|35,698,100
|27 June 2023
|2,992
|11,949.0274
|35,751,490
|28 June 2023
|2,992
|12,057.8292
|36,077,025
|29 June 2023
|2,954
|11,952.2166
|35,306,848
|30 June 2023
|2,992
|12,078.5127
|36,138,910
|Total 26-30 June 2023
|14,922
|178,972,373
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|11,960
|11,993.8580
|143,446,542
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,770
|11,993.8640
|45,216,867
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|206,270
|2,475,858,480
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,643,963
|26,947,800,479
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 132,232 A shares and 585,502 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.09% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 3 July 2023
