A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                    
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday June 26, 2023 to Friday June 30, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)383,749 6,049,699,307
26 June 202375011,795.53338,846,650
27 June 202375011,827.45338,870,590
28 June 202375011,931.89338,948,920
29 June 202374011,820.08118,746,860
30 June 202375011,964.65338,973,490
Total 26-30 June 20233,740 44,386,510
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,96511,868.043547,056,793
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)51,836 614,377,371
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)391,454 6,141,142,610
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,613,311 26,580,164,697
26 June 20232,99211,931.183235,698,100
27 June 20232,99211,949.027435,751,490
28 June 20232,99212,057.829236,077,025
29 June 20232,95411,952.216635,306,848
30 June 20232,99212,078.512736,138,910
Total 26-30 June 202314,922 178,972,373
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*11,96011,993.8580143,446,542
Bought from the Foundation*3,77011,993.864045,216,867
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)206,270 2,475,858,480
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,643,963 26,947,800,479
     

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 132,232 A shares and 585,502 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.09% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 3 July 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

