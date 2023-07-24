Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday July 17, 2023 to Friday July 21, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|405,693
|6,319,087,926
|17 July 2023
|640
|13,294.6250
|8,508,560
|18 July 2023
|640
|13,467.6563
|8,619,300
|19 July 2023
|635
|13,661.8268
|8,675,260
|20 July 2023
|630
|13,924.0159
|8,772,130
|21 July 2023
|635
|13,552.3780
|8,605,760
|Total 17-21 July 2023
|3,180
|43,181,010
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,372
|13,578.8824
|45,787,991
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|72,627
|881,291,688
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|412,245
|6,408,056,927
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,700,621
|27,665,683,430
|17 July 2023
|2,554
|13,577.8583
|34,677,850
|18 July 2023
|2,554
|13,734.7240
|35,078,485
|19 July 2023
|2,533
|13,912.9155
|35,241,415
|20 July 2023
|2,515
|14,212.3249
|35,743,997
|21 July 2023
|2,533
|13,826.2850
|35,021,980
|Total 17-21 July 2023
|12,689
|175,763,727
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|10,170
|13,851.6696
|140,871,480
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,205
|13,851.6475
|44,394,530
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|288,992
|3,554,771,168
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,726,685
|28,026,713,167
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
Page 1 of 2
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 153,023, A shares and 665,598, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.66% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 24 July 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 29 2023
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 29 2023