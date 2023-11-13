Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 6, 2023 to Friday November 10, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|497,775
|7,487,948,578
|6 November 2023
|1,000
|10,172.3900
|10,172,390
|7 November 2023
|1,100
|9,836.0955
|10,819,705
|8 November 2023
|1,000
|9,980.3550
|9,980,355
|9 November 2023
|1,000
|10,141.9900
|10,141,990
|10 November 2023
|1,000
|9,938.0500
|9,938,050
|Total 6-10 November 2023
|5,100
|51,052,490
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|5,406
|10,010.2922
|54,115,639
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|10,506
|105,168,129
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|508,281
|7,593,116,707
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,067,016
|32,398,549,269
|6 November 2023
|4,991
|10,264.4310
|51,229,775
|7 November 2023
|5,389
|9,921.2466
|53,465,598
|8 November 2023
|4,991
|10,057.1360
|50,195,166
|9 November 2023
|4,991
|10,228.0274
|51,048,085
|10 November 2023
|4,991
|9,998.1439
|49,900,736
|Total 6-10 November 2023
|25,353
|255,839,360
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|16,314
|10,090.4230
|164,615,161
|Bought from the Foundation*
|5,140
|10,090.4400
|51,864,861
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|46,807
|472,319,382
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,113,823
|32,870,868,651
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 247,864 A shares and 1,041,404 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.34% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, November 13, 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
