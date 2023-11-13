Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).                                                          
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).     
                                                                         
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 6, 2023 to Friday November 10, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)497,775 7,487,948,578
6 November 20231,00010,172.390010,172,390
7 November 20231,1009,836.095510,819,705
8 November 20231,0009,980.35509,980,355
9 November 20231,00010,141.990010,141,990
10 November 20231,0009,938.05009,938,050
Total 6-10 November 20235,100 51,052,490
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*5,40610,010.292254,115,639
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)10,506 105,168,129
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)508,281 7,593,116,707
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,067,016 32,398,549,269
6 November 20234,99110,264.431051,229,775
7 November 20235,3899,921.246653,465,598
8 November 20234,99110,057.136050,195,166
9 November 20234,99110,228.027451,048,085
10 November 20234,9919,998.143949,900,736
Total 6-10 November 202325,353 255,839,360
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*16,31410,090.4230164,615,161
Bought from the Foundation*5,14010,090.440051,864,861
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)46,807 472,319,382
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,113,823 32,870,868,651

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
                                                                                                                

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 247,864 A shares and 1,041,404 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.34% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, November 13, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments

  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 45 2023
  • Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 45 2023