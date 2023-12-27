Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 18, 2023 to Friday December 22, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|553,395
|8,065,560,393
|18 December 2023
|750
|11,942.6533
|8,956,990
|19 December 2023
|750
|11,729.0267
|8,796,770
|20 December 2023
|750
|11,816.3867
|8,862,290
|21 December 2023
|750
|12,022.2000
|9,016,650
|22 December 2023
|750
|12,519.4000
|9,389,550
|Total 18-22 December 2023
|3,750
|45,022,250
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,975
|12,005.9333
|47,723,585
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|62,109
|655,659,406
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|561,120
|8,158,306,228
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,298,329
|34,822,174,835
|18 December 2023
|2,992
|12,043.8787
|36,035,285
|19 December 2023
|2,992
|11,940.0986
|35,724,775
|20 December 2023
|2,992
|11,988.9823
|35,871,035
|21 December 2023
|2,992
|12,200.5999
|36,504,195
|22 December 2023
|2,992
|12,743.8369
|38,129,560
|Total 18-22 December 2023
|14,960
|182,264,850
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|11,990
|12,183.4793
|146,079,917
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,780
|12,183.4793
|46,053,552
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|257,125
|2,738,302,879
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,329,059
|35,196,573,153
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 301,898 A shares and 1,260,963 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.90% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, December 27, 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
