A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).                        
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                     
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 22, 2024 to Friday January 26, 2024:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)587,323 8,496,401,576
22 January 202480013,034.700010,427,760
23 January 202480013,060.575010,448,460
24 January 202480012,834.087510,267,270
25 January 202480012,825.975010,260,780
26 January 202480012,532.162510,025,730
Total 22-26 January 20244,000 51,430,000
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*4,24012,857.500054,515,800
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)96,552 1,099,700,553
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)595,563 8,602,347,376
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,433,302 36,566,240,060
22 January 20243,19213,251.334642,298,260
23 January 20243,19213,317.691142,510,070
24 January 20243,19213,115.946141,866,100
25 January 20243,19213,070.643841,721,495
26 January 20243,19212,724.031240,615,108
Total 22-26 January 202415,960 209,011,033
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*12,79513,095.9294167,562,416
Bought from the Foundation*4,03013,095.929452,776,595
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)394,153 4,537,319,829
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,466,087 36,995,590,104

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 336,341 A shares and 1,394,538 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.85% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, January 29, 2024

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

  

