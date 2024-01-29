Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 22, 2024 to Friday January 26, 2024:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|587,323
|8,496,401,576
|22 January 2024
|800
|13,034.7000
|10,427,760
|23 January 2024
|800
|13,060.5750
|10,448,460
|24 January 2024
|800
|12,834.0875
|10,267,270
|25 January 2024
|800
|12,825.9750
|10,260,780
|26 January 2024
|800
|12,532.1625
|10,025,730
|Total 22-26 January 2024
|4,000
|51,430,000
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|4,240
|12,857.5000
|54,515,800
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|96,552
|1,099,700,553
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|595,563
|8,602,347,376
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,433,302
|36,566,240,060
|22 January 2024
|3,192
|13,251.3346
|42,298,260
|23 January 2024
|3,192
|13,317.6911
|42,510,070
|24 January 2024
|3,192
|13,115.9461
|41,866,100
|25 January 2024
|3,192
|13,070.6438
|41,721,495
|26 January 2024
|3,192
|12,724.0312
|40,615,108
|Total 22-26 January 2024
|15,960
|209,011,033
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|12,795
|13,095.9294
|167,562,416
|Bought from the Foundation*
|4,030
|13,095.9294
|52,776,595
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|394,153
|4,537,319,829
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,466,087
|36,995,590,104
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 336,341 A shares and 1,394,538 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.85% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, January 29, 2024
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
