Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).                                           
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).     
                                                                         
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 29, 2024 to Friday February 2, 2024:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)595,563 8,602,347,376
29 January 202485012,527.211810,648,130
30 January 202485012,439.435310,573,520
31 January 202469912,525.40778,755,260
1 February 20241,00112,394.885112,407,280
2 February 202495012,116.905311,511,060
Total 29-2 February 20244,350 53,895,250
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*4,61112,389.714357,128,973
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)105,513 1,210,724,776
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)604,524 8,713,371,599
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,466,087 36,995,590,104
29 January 20243,39112,731.201743,171,505
30 January 20243,39112,607.705742,752,730
31 January 20243,39112,697.182243,056,145
1 February 20243,39112,582.462442,667,130
2 February 20243,79212,232.455246,385,470
Total 29-2 February 202417,356 218,032,980
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*13,91112,562.4079174,755,656
Bought from the Foundation*4,38212,562.339755,048,173
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)429,802 4,985,156,637
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,501,736 37,443,426,912

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 345,302 A shares and 1,430,187 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 10.11% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, February 5, 2024

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

