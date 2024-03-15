Absent director None Attachment No. 4 The minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2023 AP (Thailand) PCL. on 27th April 2023 through electronic platforms according to the Emergency Decree on Electronic Meeting B.E. 2563 and relevant laws. The meeting was broadcast from the auditorium meeting room, floor, Ocean Tower 1, No. 170/57, Ratchadapisek Road, Klongtoey Sub-district, Klongtoey District, Bangkok 10110 ------------------------------------------------ List of Directors who attended the Meeting 1. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Naris Chaiyasoot Chairman of the Board 2. Mr. Anuphong Assavabhokhin Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 3. Mr. Pichet Vipavasuphakorn Director and Managing Director 4. Mr. Phanporn Dabbaransi Chairman of the Audit Committee 5. Mr. Kosol Suriyaporn Chairman of Corporate Governance and Sustainable Development Committee and Audit Committee Member 6. Mr. Pornwut Sarasin Chairman of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Independent Director 7. Mr. Yokporn Tantisawetrat Chairman of Risk Management Committee and Independent Director 8. Mr. Nontachit Tulayanonda Audit Committee Member 9. Mr. Somyod Suteerapornchai Audit Committee Member 10. Mr. Siripong Sombutsiri Director 11. Mr. Visanu Suchatlumpong Director 12. Mr. Wason Naruenatpaisan Director 13. Ms. Kittiya Pongpujaneegul Director and Chief Financial Officer Name of Attended Persons 1. Ms. Kamontip Lertwitworatep Representative of the Company's Auditor from EY Office Limited 2. Ms. Sirimon Chokekanchitchai Representative of the Company's Auditor from EY Office Limited 3. Mr. Pramart Kwanchuen Corporate Secretary 4. Mr. Arkom Chanitwat C.B. Law Office And Mr. Pramart Kwanchuen, a corporate secretary, acted as the secretary of the meeting. The Meeting commenced at 14.30 hrs.

Attachment No. 4 Mr. Pramart introduced 13 directors which represented 100% of attending directors, auditors and legal adviser as an inspector to the meeting including Inventech System (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a specialized company in shareholding meeting for over 10 years to supervise the e-meeting and vote counting. Moreover, the meeting is recorded in a video format and uploaded on the Company's website. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Naris Chaiyasoot, Chairman of the Board of Directors, declared the meeting open and asked Mr. Anuphong Assavabhokhin, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to greet the shareholders and Mr. Pramart announced the quorum and the details of voting process to the Meeting; Mr. Pramart announced that; 30 shareholders were present in person, representing 826,562,272 shares;

1,064 shareholders were present by proxies, representing 1,174,779,257 shares;

Altogether accounting for 1,094 shareholders, representing 2,001,341,529 shares;

30 shareholders were present in person, representing 826,562,272 shares; 1,064 shareholders were present by proxies, representing 1,174,779,257 shares; Altogether accounting for 1,094 shareholders, representing 2,001,341,529 shares; Equivalent to 63.6174% of the total 3,145,899,495 paid-up shares. Thus, constituting a quorum in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association. This year, the company offered our shareholders the right to propose agenda for AGM 2023 and candidates for nomination as directors in advance during 16th December 2022 to 16th January 2023 but there were no agendas or candidates proposed. In this regards, during April 18th to April 26th, 2023, the shareholders are invited to submit relevant questions in accordance with the meeting's agenda items in advance from through e-mail, but none of the questions were submitted. After that, Mr. Pramart explained the meeting rules, voting procedures, vote counting and raising questions or commenting. The resolution in each agenda is proceeded in accordance with the articles of association and as stipulated by law as follows: After consideration on the approval agenda, the chairman of the meeting asked for the vote based on the one share one vote concept.

The matters are considered in agenda order as specified in the invitation letter to the meeting. The information associated with each agenda is presented and shareholders may raise questions before voting. Once the voting count is completed, the result will be informed to the meeting respectively.

To leave the meeting before closing of any resolution for any agenda, the shareholder's vote does not constitute a meeting quorum for such agenda, and the vote will not be counted to the remaining agenda. However, leaving the meeting during any agenda does not waive the right of the said shareholder or proxy holders to re-attend the meeting and vote for the following agenda in the system. Before voting on each agenda, shareholders are allowed to raise questions or express their opinions on the matters related to such an agenda, as considered appropriate.

02-931-9131 and Line Official account provided. In case of system failure during the meeting, a shareholder will receive an email to resume the meeting via an alternative platform. Mr. Pramart was conducted in accordance with the agenda as follows: Agenda 1To approve and adopt the minutes made at AGM 2022 held on 28th April 2022. Mr. Pramart submitted to the Meeting for its approval and adoption of the Minutes of the previous AGM which was attached with the Notice of the AGM and mailed to the shareholders. Mr. Pramart then asked the Shareholders if there were any question or comment. None of the Shareholders raised any question or opinion; therefore, Mr. Pramart requested the Meeting to pass the resolution.

Attachment No. 4 Resolution the Meeting resolved to adopt the minutes of Annual General Meeting of shareholders 2022 held on 28th April 2022, where Vote Total Percentage Approve 2,001,341,529 100.0000 Disapprove 0 0.0000 Abstain 0 - Voided ballot 0 - Total (1,094 shareholders) 2,001,341,529 - Agenda 2To acknowledge the Company's 2022 operating results. Mr. Anuphong, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer reported the Company's operating result for the year 2022 to the shareholders as follows; A total of 51 new projects were launched, dividing into 45 low-rise projects in Bangkok and vicinity worth 52,050 million Baht, 2 projects in provincial areas worth 2,050 million Baht, and 4 condominium projects worth 9,500 million Baht. Total value reached 63,600 million Baht or an increase by +182.2% when compared to minor figure in the year 2022 due to Covid-19 crisis. The sales volume was 50,415 million Baht, a growth of +43.8% when compared to the previous year. The sales breakdown consisted of the increase of low-rise project 38,975 million Baht of +18.7%, condominium (joint venture) 11,440 million Baht, an increase of +418.1%. For revenue in 2022, AP and subsidiaries earned a total of 38,539 million Baht plus income from the joint venture (100%) at 10,849 million Baht. Therefore, total income reached 49,388 million Baht. Gross profit was 33.9%, profit share from investment in the joint venture was 1,233 million Baht, increasing by 23.4% from 2021. Net profit was 5,876 million Baht, an increase of 29.4%, representing earnings per share of 1.87 Baht per share. Interesting-bearing debt as at the year-end was 21,475 million Baht, increasing by +11.2%. Net debt to equity ratio decreased from 0.60 in 2021 to 0.58 times in 2023. Regarding the annual plan for 2023, the Company plans to launch new 58 projects which are worth 77,000 million Baht. The project includes 49 low-rise projects in Bangkok and vicinity, 5 low-rise projects in provincial area and 4 condominium projects. Moreover, 16 projects will be launched during the second quarter, another 19 projects will be launched in the third quarter and 19 projects in the fourth quarter respectively. In the first quarter, 4 projects were launched. For portfolio as of 31st March 2023, total value reached 196,903 million Baht, dividing into AP's share 152,681 million Baht in which the recognized earnings (not included the joint venture) at 25,582 million Baht, products for sales worth 62,280 million Baht plus products pending launch worth 64,820 million Baht. The joint venture project (100%) had the earning recognized at 15,836 million Baht, products for sales worth 20,385 million Baht. Moreover, the projects pending launch this year worth 8,000 million Baht. Total value is 44,222 million Baht. Next, Mr. Anuphong clarified the progress of joining the Thai Private Sector Collective Action against corruption as follows:

Attachment No. 4 The Company has been supporting the organization adequately since its first membership in 2017. Moreover, the Company also conducted self-assessment to develop the Anti-Corruption measure and renews the membership continuously. On 31st March 2023, the Board of Thailand Private Sector Collective Action Coalition Against Corruption (CAC) has passed a resolution to certify the membership for AP for the 2 renewals. In the previous year, the Company has improved different policies and measures related to anti-corruption, arranged anti-corruption activities as a guidance in our business operation and development toward sustainability. Mr. Anuphong asked the Shareholders if there were any question or comment. Question: Mr. Vittawas Vetcharatch (a proxy holder) inquired that according to the plan for new project launch this year (58 project worth 77,000 million Baht), has the Company procured the land? How is the situation with the materials and labor cost at present? Answer: Mr. Anuphong explained as follows: We already have prepared the land for all projects to be developed this year. Moreover, we have acquired the land for project launch in the next year, partially. In 2022, prices of construction materials have been rising significantly. However, the situation relaxed this year after the reduction of steel price. Nevertheless, the increasing price of construction materials in the previous year stirred the price of construction. The cost of single house rose between 5.5%-7.2%, townhouse increased between 5.0%-6.5%. Moreover, such impact was also on the utilities within the project in which the cost of utilities in single house rose between 2.3%-4.4%, townhouse 2.7%-5.4%. All these factors affect the cost of the entire project as well. Since the current land cost takes 40%-50% of each project cost, therefore, the rising of construction material price does not have significant impact to the overall cost of project. For example, the overall cost of the single house project increases by 2.4%- 3.6% while the cost of townhouse increases by 2.3%-4.0%. None of the Shareholders raised any question or opinion; therefore, Mr. Pramart requested the Meeting to proceed to the next agenda and Mr. Phanporn Dabbaransi, Chairman of the Audit Committee will conduct the meeting. Agenda 3To approve the audited financial statements of the Company as at 31stDecember 2022. Mr. Phanporn informed the Meeting that he has already declared the Company's operating result in 2022 to the Meeting and the annual reports and financial statements of the Company were already distributed to the Shareholders in advance. Mr. Phanporn asked the shareholders if there were any questions or comments. None of the Shareholders raised any question or opinion; therefore, Mr. Pramart requested the Meeting to pass the resolution.

Attachment No. 4 Resolution the Meeting resolved to approve and adopt the audited financial statements of the Company as at 31st December 2022, where Vote Total Percentage Approve 1,991,379,969 100.0000 Disapprove 0 0.0000 Abstain 10,096,460 - Voided ballot 0 - Total (1,097 shareholders) 2,001,476,429 - Mr. Pramart requested the Meeting to proceed to the next agenda and Mr. Anuphong Assavabhokhin, Vice Chairman will conduct the meeting. Agenda 4To approve the annual dividend for the year 2022 and acknowledge the allocation of net profit for legal reserve. Mr. Anuphong notified the Meeting that the Company's 2022 net profit was Baht 5,876.48 million or Baht 1.87 per share. The Company's dividend pay-out policy is not more than 50% of net profit. Therefore, the Board of Directors proposed the Shareholders to approve the dividend payment for the 2022 operating results at the rate of Baht 0.65 per share, equivalent to 34.80% of earnings per share. The dividend payment date will be made on 25th May 2023. The record date to determine shareholders' names for the right to receive the Dividend shall be on 10th May 2023. Whereby, shareholders paying personal income tax are entitled to a tax credit for the received dividend in accordance with Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code of Thailand. the dividend of Baht 0.65 per share, paid from the retained earnings with 20% Corporate Income Tax, can be credited at 20/80. Regarding the allocation for the legal reserve, the Company has allocated the legal reserve at the required amount by law of 10% of the registered capital of the Company. As a result, the Company has no need for legal reserve allocation. Mr. Anuphong asked the shareholders if there were any questions or comments. None of the Shareholders raised more question or opinion; therefore, Mr. Pramart requested the Meeting to pass the resolution. Resolution the Meeting resolved to approve the annual dividend and special dividend payment for the year 2022 and acknowledge the allocation of net profit for legal reserve, where, Vote Total Vote Approve 2,001,476,429 100.0000 Disapprove 0 0.0000 Abstain 0 - Voided ballot 0 - Total (1,097 shareholders) 2,001,476,429 -

Attachment No. 4 Mr. Pramart requested the Meeting to proceed to the next agenda and Mr. Phanporn Dabbaransi, Chairman of the Audit Committee will conduct the meeting. Agenda 5To approve the appointment of the auditor for 2023 and auditor's fees. Mr. Phanporn informed the Meeting that the audit committee observed the work performance of EY Office Limited ("EY") and their auditors, nominated as the company's auditor for the year 2023 in the previous Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company. The Audit Committee found that the auditors worked independently, skillfully and efficiently. They are also qualified as approved auditors by the Stock Exchange Commission. EY has rendered their auditing service for the Company and subsidiaries over 10 years; therefore, they are able to perform the work with high comprehension and cooperation. Based on the suggestion and consideration of the Audit Committee, Board of Directors propose to appoint EY by Miss Kamontip Lertwitworatep, C . P . A . Registration No . 4377 (who has been an authorized signatory in the Company's financial statement for 3 years in 2020-2022), and/or

P A Registration No 4377 (who has been an authorized signatory in the Company's financial statement for 3 years in 2020-2022), and/or Mrs. Siriwan Suratepin, C.P.A. Registration No. 4604 (who has been an authorized signatory in the Company's financial statement for 3 years during 2013-2015), and/or

2013-2015), and/or Miss Siriwan Nitdamrong, C.P.A. Registration No. 5906 (who has never been an authorized signatory in the Company's financial statement) (These three persons have no relationship and conflict of interest with the Company/ subsidiaries/management and major shareholders of the Company), to be the company's auditor for the year 2023 with the auditor's fees as follows: Auditor's Remuneration of the Company Year 2023 Year 2022 (Baht) (Baht) 1. Audit Fee 1,750,000 1,750,000 2. Non-audit Fee None None Total Auditor's remuneration 1,750,000 1,750,000 In the event that those auditors are unable to perform their duties, EY is authorized to assign another of its auditors to perform the audit and express an opinion on the Company's financial statements in their place. Mr. Anuphong asked the Shareholders if there were any questions or comments. None of the Shareholders raised any question or opinion; therefore, Mr. Pramart requested the Meeting to pass the resolution.

Attachment No. 4 Resolution the Meeting resolved to approve the appointment of the auditor for 2023 and auditor's fees, where Vote Total Vote Approve 2,001,444,429 99.9984 Disapprove 31,900 0.0015 Abstain 100 - Voided ballot 0 - Total (1,097 shareholders) 2,001,476,429 - Agenda 6To approve the appointment of the directors succeeding their terms. Mr. Anuphong proposed the Meeting that, the directors who completed their terms included: Name-Surname Position in the Board Type of Director Mr. Kosol Suriyaporn Chairman of Corporate Independent Director Governance and Sustainable Development Committee and Audit Committee Member Mr. Nontachit Tulayanonda Audit Committee Member Independent Director Mr. Yokporn Tantisawetrat Chairman of Risk Independent Director Management Committee Mr. Siripong Sombutsiri Director, Executive Director Authorized Signatory Director Mr. Wason Naruenatpaisan Director Authorized Signatory Director The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has considered the matter and suggested that the committee agreed to propose 5 directors who retired by rotation, namely; 1. Mr. Kosol Suriyaporn, 2. Mr. Nontachit Tulayanonda, 3. Mr. Yokporn Tantisawetrat, 4. Mr. Siripong Sombutsiri, and 5. Mr. Wason Naruenatpaisan should be re-elected to continue their term because all nominated are fully qualified in the Public Company Act, Notification of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Article of Association of the company. The Board of Directors ( without participation by any director having interests therein) with the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has considered the matter, taking into consideration the appropriateness and the best interests of the Company, and was of the view that all the aforementioned directors have all the qualifications and do not possess any prohibited characteristics prescribed by laws. They are competent, knowledgeable, and have extensive experience which is beneficial to the business operations of the Company. Shareholders are recommended to re- elect the four directors namely; 1 . Mr. Kosol Suriyaporn, 2. Mr. Nontachit Tulayanonda, 3. Mr. Yokporn Tantisawetrat, 4. Mr. Siripong Sombutsiri, and 5. Mr. Wason Naruenatpaisan, along with this Notice, attached are biographies, working experiences, educations, director training courses, percentage of Company' s shares held and positions in other businesses, details of number of Board' s meetings, percentage of attendance in 2022 and directorship participation year are enclosed.

Attachment No. 4 Mr. Anuphong asked the Shareholders if there were any question or comment. None of the Shareholders raised any question or opinion; therefore, Mr. Pramart requested the Meeting to pass the resolution. Resolution The Meeting considered appointing each director individually as follows: Approved to reappoint Mr. Kosol Suriyaporn, where Vote Total Vote Approve 1,544,199,905 77.1530 Disapprove 457,276,924 22.8469 Abstain 0 - Voided ballot 0 - Total (1,098 shareholders) 2,001,476,829 - Approved to reappoint Mr. Nontachit Tulayanonda, where Vote Total Vote Approve 1,544,119,140 77.1489 Disapprove 457,357,689 22.8510 Abstain 130,000 - Voided ballot 0 - Total (1,098 shareholders) 2,001,476,829 - Approved to appoint Mr. Yokporn Tantisawetrat, where Vote Total Vote Approve 1,956,213,633 97.7385 Disapprove 45,263,196 2.2614 Abstain 0 - Voided ballot 0 - Total (1,098 shareholders) 2,001,476,829 - Approved to appoint Mr. Siripong Sombutsiri, where Vote Total Vote Approve 1,920,355,536 95.9469 Disapprove 81,121,293 4.0530 Abstain 0 - Voided ballot 0 - Total (1,098 shareholders) 2,001,476,829 -