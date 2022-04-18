Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AP   TH0308010Y08

AP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(AP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-11
10.90 THB   -0.91%
01:54aAP THAILAND PUBLIC : An announcement on AGM 2022 pre-registration system (AGM e-Request) via electronic platforms and advance questions submission.
PU
03/22AP THAILAND PUBLIC : To notify the publication of the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders 2022 on the website
PU
03/21AP THAILAND PUBLIC : 1. Manual of AGM 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AP Thailand Public : An announcement on AGM 2022 pre-registration system (AGM e-Request) via electronic platforms and advance questions submission.

04/18/2022 | 01:54am EDT
Date/Time
18 Apr 2022 12:41:54
Headline
An announcement on AGM 2022 pre-registration system (AGM e-Request) via electronic platforms and advance questions submission.
Symbol
AP
Source
AP
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

AP (Thailand) pcl published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 05:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 35 984 M 1 070 M 1 070 M
Net income 2022 4 872 M 145 M 145 M
Net Debt 2022 18 570 M 552 M 552 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,04x
Yield 2022 4,87%
Capitalization 34 290 M 1 019 M 1 019 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 239
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart AP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 10,90 THB
Average target price 12,04 THB
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anuphong Assavabhokhin Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Kultipa Tinnakornsrisupap Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Naris Chaiyasoot Chairman
Somchai Wattanasaowapak Chief Information Technology Officer
Wason Naruenatpaisan Chief operation officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED14.14%1 019
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.7.79%37 598
VONOVIA SE-17.67%33 513
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-13.29%13 494
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-15.14%13 051
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-24.45%11 986