  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AP   TH0308010Y08

AP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(AP)
AP Thailand Public : Invitation to propose agenda for AGM 2022 and candidates for nomination as directors of the Company.

11/22/2021 | 05:34am EST
Date/Time
22 Nov 2021 17:13:06
Headline
Invitation to propose agenda for AGM 2022 and candidates for nomination as directors of the Company.
Symbol
AP
Source
AP
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 10:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 32 645 M 993 M 993 M
Net income 2021 4 287 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2021 18 990 M 577 M 577 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,87x
Yield 2021 5,11%
Capitalization 29 414 M 897 M 894 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 239
Free-Float 71,3%
Technical analysis trends AP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 9,35 THB
Average target price 10,42 THB
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anuphong Assavabhokhin Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Kultipa Tinnakornsrisupap Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Naris Chaiyasoot Chairman
Somchai Wattanasaowapak Chief Information Technology Officer
Wason Naruenatpaisan Director & Chief Strategic Property Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED28.97%897
VONOVIA SE-6.76%36 288
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-30.66%35 048
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE2.63%20 150
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-1.43%15 459
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY16.93%15 442