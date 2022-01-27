Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AP   TH0308010Y08

AP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(AP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AP Thailand Public : Issuance of unsubordinated and unsecured debentures No.1/2022 of AP (Thailand) Pcl.

01/27/2022 | 12:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
27 Jan 2022 12:47:02
Headline
Issuance of unsubordinated and unsecured debentures No.1/2022 of AP (Thailand) Pcl.
Symbol
AP
Source
AP
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

AP (Thailand) pcl published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 05:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
12:59aAP THAILAND PUBLIC : Issuance of unsubordinated and unsecured debentures No.1/2022 of AP (..
PU
2021AP THAILAND PUBLIC : Notification of the Company's annual holidays for the year 2022.
PU
2021AP THAILAND PUBLIC : Invitation to propose agenda for AGM 2022 and candidates for nominati..
PU
2021AP Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2021AP Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First quarter Ended March 31..
CI
2021AP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021AP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2021AP Public Company Limited Approves Dividend, Payable on May 27, 2021
CI
2021AP Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend for the Year 2020, Payable on May 27, 2021
CI
2021AP Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 32 545 M 982 M 982 M
Net income 2021 4 347 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2021 19 957 M 602 M 602 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,00x
Yield 2021 4,95%
Capitalization 30 358 M 919 M 916 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 239
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart AP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 9,65 THB
Average target price 10,62 THB
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anuphong Assavabhokhin Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Kultipa Tinnakornsrisupap Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Naris Chaiyasoot Chairman
Somchai Wattanasaowapak Chief Information Technology Officer
Wason Naruenatpaisan Chief operation officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.05%919
VONOVIA SE1.88%41 602
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.4.91%37 021
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY1.37%15 658
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-0.98%15 542
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-5.03%15 448