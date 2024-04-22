In Egypt, we increased the size and significantly improved the efficiency of our drilling program, which in turn created a greater demand for workover rigs to service the higher pace of well additions. Over the last year, this meant the workover rigs were doing fewer recompletions and had less available time to process workover backlog. As we work through some of these workover rig challenges and moderate our drilling pace in response, we are expecting relatively flat year-over-year production in Egypt during 2024. Egypt continues to be an important component of our portfolio, generating strong free

Over the last year, we took several key actions in alignment with our long-term strategy to create and maintain a differentiated and diversified portfolio.

Despite substantial market volatility, we successfully navigated softening oil and gas prices and challenging public policy decisions. This adherence to our foundational principles ensures APA is well positioned for the future as a durable and sustainable oil and gas exploration and production enterprise. Permian Basin operational excellence and strong well performance were important drivers of our results in 2023, and we anticipate leveraging this success with our acquisition of Callon Petroleum Company. Additionally, we expanded our portfolio to include both short-cycle and frontier exploration plays through the addition of Alaska and Uruguay. On the environment, social and governance (ESG) front, we achieved or made significant progress toward all our short-andlong-term goals. APA's strategy is underpinned by our focus on investing capital only in activities related to the exploration for and production of oil and gas. We seek to drive long-term shareholder returns by growing and maintaining a high-quality portfolio, being financially disciplined and delivering top-tier

operational performance. Last year, we ramped up drilling activity in our U.S. operations, continuing our trend of post-pandemic growth. Adjusted global oil production increased 4% from fourth quarter 2022 to fourth quarter 2023, led by the unconventional Permian Basin, which was up by 16% over the same period. We continue to improve well productivity and capital efficiency in the Permian and have consistently surpassed our U.S. total production guidance for six straight quarters. APA's acquisition of Callon Petroleum Company complements and enhances an already high-performing asset base, adding to our high-quality,short-cycle development inventory and strengthening the company's position as a leading, diversified and independent exploration and production company. The combination of Callon's Delaware-focused footprint with APA's Midland-focused footprint provides scale and balance in the Permian Basin, with APA's oil-prone acreage in the Midland and Delaware Basins increasing by more than 50% following the transaction.

cash flow, with an opportunity for resumption of oil and gas production growth as commodity prices warrant in 2025 and beyond. Our successful appraisal program offshore Suriname identified an estimated 700 million barrels of recoverable oil resource in the Sapakara and Krabdagu oilfields, resulting in the launch of development studies for a large oil project in Block 58. Detailed engineering studies were initiated in late 2023 with the final investment decision (FID) slated for year-end 2024 and a first production target set for 2028. In the U.K., we took carefully considered steps toward rightsizing our business, making the decision to suspend drilling and significantly reduce capital investment due to the Energy Profits Levy (EPL), a windfall profit tax on U.K. oil and gas production. Although North Sea production will decline, this will be offset by our strong Permian growth in 2024. We achieved several ESG objectives last year in the areas of air, water and communities+people, and delivered exceptional safety results, achieving the lowest recordable incident rate since 2005. Our environment, health and safety (EHS) teams