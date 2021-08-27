Log in
    APA   US03743Q1085

APA CORPORATION

(APA)
  Report
APA CORPORATION INVESTIGATION CONTINUED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of APA Corporation - APA

08/27/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF continues its investigation into APA Corporation (NasdaqGS: APA) formerly Apache Corporation.

On March 12, 2020, the Company disclosed it was slashing its quarterly dividend per share “from $0.25 to $0.025” and that, “[o]ver the coming weeks, the company will reduce its Permian rig count to zero, limiting exposure to short-cycle oil projects.” Then, on March 16, 2020, pre-market, Seeking Alpha issued a report noting that the Company was carrying “the highest debt-to-equity ratio among large-cap independent [exploration and production companies],” that “[t]he company doesn’t have a strong balance sheet” and its “financial health isn’t great,” among other things.

The Company and certain of its executives have been sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether APA’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to APA’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of APA shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-apa/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 620 M - -
Net income 2021 1 330 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 903 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,37x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 7 084 M 7 084 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 272
Free-Float 90,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 18,74 $
Average target price 27,35 $
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Christmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Riney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John E. Lowe Non-Executive Chairman
Travis R. Osborne Vice President-Information Technology
David Clay Bretches Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APA CORPORATION32.06%7 084
CONOCOPHILLIPS41.89%73 824
CNOOC LIMITED7.80%44 323
EOG RESOURCES, INC.39.62%39 370
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED32.53%38 031
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY28.98%35 835