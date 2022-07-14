Log in
APA Corporation Board Chair John E. Lowe Announces Retirement; Director H. Lamar McKay to Serve as New Chair

07/14/2022
HOUSTON, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced the election of H. Lamar McKay as the next chairman of the board. This follows the announcement by current chairman John E. Lowe of his decision to retire. Following a transition period, the change will be effective Sept. 1.

McKay, 63, was appointed to the APA board in Feb. 2021 and has served on the Corporate Responsibility, Governance, and Nominating Committee and the Management Development and Compensation Committee. He also serves on the board of CRH PLC as a non-executive director. Prior to joining the APA board, he served as the chief transition officer of BP PLC (BP) from October 2019 until his retirement in December 2020. He previously served as BP’s deputy chief executive officer since February 2016. Prior to that role, from January 2013, McKay was the chief executive of BP’s worldwide upstream business. He was also chairman and president of BP America, Inc. and executive vice president of BP since January 2009. He began his career in 1980 with Amoco (now BP) and held leadership positions of increasing responsibility throughout his career.

“We are pleased to announce Lamar will be assuming the role of APA board chair following my retirement,” said Mr. Lowe. “Lamar is a respected leader in the industry, with over 40 years of international natural gas and oil experience, and his appointment is a testament to his excellent working relationship with all of our board and senior management. On behalf of the entire board, we welcome Lamar as our next board chair.”

Lowe, 63, has served on the APA board since 2013, and also serves as a member of the board of directors for Phillips 66 and TC Energy Corporation. Prior to joining the APA board, he held a series of executive positions with ConocoPhillips, including executive vice president, Exploration & Production; executive vice president, Commercial; and executive vice president, Planning, Strategy and Corporate Affairs. He is a former board member of Agrium Inc. (now Nutrien), Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, DCP Midstream LLC and DCP Midstream GP, LLC, the general partner of DCP Midstream Partners LP.

“We would like to thank John for his longstanding service to APA, as board chair since 2015, and as a director since 2013,” said Mr. McKay. “John’s leadership helped guide the company through some of the most challenging years of its 68-year history. We greatly appreciate his vision, strategic guidance and commitment and wish him the best in his future efforts,” said McKay.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

Contacts

Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark
Media: (713) 264-2755 Castlen Kennedy                        

Website: www.apacorp.com

APA-G


