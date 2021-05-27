Log in
    APA   US03743Q1085

APA CORPORATION

(APA)
APA Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

05/27/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
HOUSTON, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable Aug. 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 22, 2021, at a rate of 2.5 cents per share on the corporation’s common stock.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and gas offshore Suriname. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Specific information concerning Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

Contacts

Investor:(281) 302-2286Gary Clark
Media:(713) 296-7276Phil West
Website:www.apacorp.com
 

APA-F


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 089 M - -
Net income 2021 902 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 212 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,45x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 7 741 M 7 741 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 272
Free-Float 90,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 25,14 $
Last Close Price 20,48 $
Spread / Highest target 85,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John J. Christmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Riney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John E. Lowe Non-Executive Chairman
Travis R. Osborne Vice President-Information Technology
David Clay Bretches Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APA CORPORATION40.52%7 741
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.58%74 785
CNOOC LIMITED17.83%49 066
EOG RESOURCES, INC.59.62%46 455
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED33.67%39 991
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY30.23%36 664