APA : Private equity firm Kimmeridge criticizes high exec pay in energy sector

July 20 (Reuters) - Energy-focused private equity firm
Kimmeridge Energy Management Co LLC on Tuesday released a white
paper that criticized high executive compensations by U.S. oil
producers in a year that marked one of the industry's worst
downturns.
The COVID-19 pandemic and a price war between oil giants
Saudi Arabia and Russia last year pushed crude prices to
historic lows, worsening a more than six-year downturn that has
left investors frustrated with low returns.
Total compensation for chief executive officers of 27 U.S.
oil producers declined 14% last year from 2019, but that
represented only a 1% decline from 2018 levels, the paper said.
Share prices were 60% lower in 2020 versus 2018.
Short-term incentive payout as a percentage of target
exceeded 100% for 7 of the 27 companies reviewed, with CNX
Resources Corp, Range Resources Corp, EQT Corp
and APA Corp, formerly Apache, at the top of the
list.
Kimmeridge's paper said while annual bonuses in 2020 were
paid below target, the median payout of 95% still seemed
"unjustifiably" high for a year when the median share price
return was a negative 36%.
APA spokesperson Phil West said the company received a 95%
approval on its say-on-pay proposal from shareholders who voted
in 2021.
The other three companies did not respond to requests for
comment.
Commodity prices should no longer serve as a key factor for
rewarding executives, the paper said, and Kimmeridge believes
that long-term incentives for the CEO should be completely
performance-based.
"Higher commodity prices may temporarily alleviate some of
the investor pressure on reforming governance, but it is
important to remember that this is a highly cyclical industry
destined to repeat the mistakes of the past if the underlying
issues around alignment and accountability are not properly
addressed."
Kimmeridge earlier this year launched a proxy battle at
Ovintiv Inc, formerly Encana, settling the fight for a
seat in the board of the oil and gas producer.
