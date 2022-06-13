Log in
    APA   US03743Q1085

APA CORPORATION

(APA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:35 2022-06-13 am EDT
45.84 USD   -6.08%
09:08aAPA's Rasper well in Suriname strikes water
RE
08:32aAPA Corporation Provides an Activity Update for Suriname Block 53
GL
08:31aAPA Corporation Provides an Activity Update for Suriname Block 53
AQ
APA's Rasper well in Suriname strikes water

06/13/2022 | 09:08am EDT
June 13 (Reuters) - APA Corp, the parent company of oil and gas producer Apache, said on Monday it struck water at the Rasper exploratory well in Block 53 offshore Suriname, sending its shares down more than 4% in premarket trading.

Exploration off Suriname is being watched closely as it is just over the border from massive oil discoveries by an Exxon Mobil-led consortium in Guyana, which is estimated to hold more than 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

APA will move the drillship that was working on Rasper to the next exploration prospect in Block 53, the company said. (Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru;)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 637 M - -
Net income 2022 4 657 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 303 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,57x
Yield 2022 1,05%
Capitalization 16 702 M 16 702 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 253
Free-Float 80,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 48,81 $
Average target price 54,88 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Christmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Riney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John E. Lowe Non-Executive Chairman
Travis R. Osborne Vice President-Information Technology
David Clay Bretches Executive Vice President-Operations
