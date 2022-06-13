APA's Rasper well in Suriname strikes water

June 13 (Reuters) - APA Corp, the parent company of
oil and gas producer Apache, said on Monday it struck water at
the Rasper exploratory well in Block 53 offshore Suriname,
sending its shares down more than 4% in premarket trading.
Exploration off Suriname is being watched closely as it is
just over the border from massive oil discoveries by an Exxon
Mobil-led consortium in Guyana, which is estimated to
hold more than 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent.
APA will move the drillship that was working on Rasper to
the next exploration prospect in Block 53, the company said.
(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru;)