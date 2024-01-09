APA Corporation announced that Stephen J. Riney has been promoted to president and chief financial officer. Riney has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer since joining the company in 2015. Prior to joining the company in 2015, Riney was the chief financial officer for BP exploration and production and oversaw all accounting, business development, planning and commercial operations for the upstream segment.

During his 16 years at BP, he also served as the global head of mergers and acquisitions and held several management positions in treasury and within the upstream segment including finance, operations and planning. Before the 1999 merger with BP, Riney spent eight years with Amoco in various roles in upstream finance, petrochemicals mergers and acquisitions, corporate planning and downstream marketing. Riney holds an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BBA in accounting and finance from the University of Notre Dame.