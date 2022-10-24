Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program Announces 2022 Recipients; Marks Significant Milestone With 5 Millionth Tree Awarded

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation, a subsidiary of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA), today announced the donation of more than 245,000 trees to 40 nonprofit partner organizations through the annual Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program. Since 2005, over 5 million trees have been granted to more than 900 U.S. nonprofit charitable partners and government agencies. Plantings from this year’s grants will begin this month and will continue through May 2023.

“This year, we will celebrate the delivery of the program’s 5 millionth tree, an exciting accomplishment 17 years in the making across Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana and Wyoming,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache's chief executive officer and president. “Our Tree Grant Program is foundational to our long-standing legacy and commitment to environmental stewardship. Through the planting and caring of the trees, our partners help beautify our community while conserving natural habitats.”

This year's partners span numerous initiatives, including reforestation efforts with Texas Longleaf – Texas A&M Forest Service in East Texas; partnering with groups such as Keep San Angelo Beautiful to help teach students about environmental stewardship; supporting conservation projects with the Big Bend Conservation Alliance in West Texas; enhancing urban greenspaces with the Houston Botanic Garden and wildlife habitat preservation in Louisiana through the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana.

“Texas Longleaf Team is honored to receive this critical support from Apache Corporation,” said Jenny Sanders, coordinator, Texas Longleaf. “Our team partners with private landowners to restore the Longleaf ecosystem to its historic range in East Texas and will plant Longleaf pine seedlings in the winter of 2022-2023 with Apache’s support. The Longleaf ecosystem provides wildlife habitat, while also supporting superior water retention and filtration, carbon sequestration and storage, and other environmental benefits for all Texans. We are proud to partner with Apache Corporation in this important work.”

“This time of year, our students are ecstatic about the delivery of the new young trees,” said Charlotte Anderson, executive director, Keep San Angelo Beautiful. “They track their growth, send pictures, and learn about the responsibility of being remarkable environmental stewards. We are grateful for the opportunity to provide trees through the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program. This grant allows 26 San Angelo Independent School District buildings, six private schools, YMCA, Boys & Girls Club, Howard College and Angelo State University to enhance their campuses with cleaner, fresher air, remarkable canopies, shade, and new habitats for our wildlife and students to explore.”

“Houston Botanic Garden is grateful for the generosity of Apache Corporation through its Tree Grant Program,” said Fran de la Mota, director of horticulture, Houston Botanic Garden. “As these donated trees mature in our garden, they will serve as a backdrop and protection for future plantings, framing vistas throughout our site, as they become a legacy of beauty and inspiration for many generations. Furthermore, there will be numerous positive impacts from these trees in the Houston community including a cooler environment thanks to their shade, the creation of wildlife habitats, soil improvement and stormwater runoff mitigation. This is an excellent environmental stewardship and educational opportunity both for Houston Botanic Garden and for the larger Houston community.”

2022 Grant Recipients:

LOUISIANA

BREC – The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge

City of Mandeville

Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana

Iberia Soil and Water Conservation District

Proud Louisiana LLC

NOLA Tree Project

Pontchartrain Conservancy

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government

Woodlands Conservancy



NEW MEXICO

Aztec Municipal Schools

Tree New Mexico

TEXAS

Alief Super Neighborhood Council

Big Bend Conservation Alliance

Big Lake Economic Development Corporation

City of Asherton

City of Houston

City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department

City of Stamford

City of Sweetwater

Exploration Green Conservancy

Friends of the Wildlife Corridor

Harris County Precinct 3

Hermann Park Conservancy

Houston Botanic Garden

Houston Wilderness

Keep Laredo Beautiful

Keep Levelland Beautiful

Keep Midland Beautiful

Keep Odessa Beautiful

Keep San Angelo Beautiful

Levelland Main Street

Motley-Dickens Counties Old Settlers Reunion, Inc.

Pease Park Conservancy

Quinta Mazatlan (Friends of Quinta, City of McAllen)

Scenic Texas

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas Blossoms/Eastside Blossoms

Texas Longleaf Team - Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

TreeFolks, Inc.

Village of Surfside Beach

For more information about the Apache Tree Grant Program, please visit www.apachelovestrees.com.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA), is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache’s parent corporation, APA Corporation, posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com.

Contacts Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark Media: (713) 296-7276 Alexandra Franceschi Website: www.apacorp.com

APA-T