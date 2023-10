APA Corporation specializes in hydrocarbons exploration and production. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production of crude oil (57.4%): 66.3 million barrels produced in 2021; - production of natural gas (15.1%): 24.8 billion m3 produced; - production of liquefied natural gas (8.8%): 24.8 million barrels produced; - other (18.6%): primarily transport, storage and distribution of oil and natural gas. Net sales (before intragroup eliminations) are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (58.6%), Egypt (25.7%), North Sea (14%) and other (1.7%).