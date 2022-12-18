APA : Appoints CEO & Managing Director

The Board of APA Group Limited today announced the appointment of Adam Watson as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of APA Group (ASX:APA), effective immediately, following the completion of a comprehensive global search process.

Mr Watson, who has been the acting CEO for APA Group since September this year, joined the company as Chief Financial Officer in 2020. Prior to joining APA Group, Mr Watson held senior executive roles at Transurban, Melbourne Airport and BlueScope, giving him significant experience in capital intensive industries and the development, delivery and operations of large-scale infrastructure.

Speaking to the appointment APA Chairman Michael Fraser said, "Adam's leadership skills and commercial experience in the growth and transformation of complex and diverse organisations is the right mix for APA's next phase of growth.

"Australia's energy industry is at a major inflection point and the transition to a low carbon future provides APA with significant investment opportunities. Under Adam's leadership the Board is confident APA will be well positioned to build on our core strengths and continue to create value for securityholders."

Commenting on his appointment Mr Watson said, "It is a great honour and privilege to be appointed as CEO and Managing Director of APA, a leading Australian energy infrastructure business, at such an important time in the organisation's evolution.

"In partnership with our customers, investors, government, communities and our people, we will continue to build on the underlying strength of the APA business as we pursue our agenda to create long term value through both growth and operational efficiency across our unrivalled energy infrastructure portfolio.

Read the full Media Statement below.