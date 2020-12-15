APA : Estimated interim distribution for the six months ending 31 December 2020

APA Group (ASX:APA) today announced an estimated FY2021 interim distribution of 24.0 cents per security for the six months ending 31 December 2020. This represents a 4.3% increase over the FY2020 interim distribution of 23.0 cents per security.

The components of the interim distribution including its tax deferred status and allocable franking credits will be confirmed following finalisation of the half year results on 23 February 2021. All distributions will be fully covered by operating cash flows.

The key dates for the interim distribution are:

Securities trade ex-distribution 30 December 2020

Record Date 31 December 2020

Payment Date 17 March 2021