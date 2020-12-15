Log in
APA Group    APA   AU000000APA1

APA GROUP

(APA)
APA : Estimated interim distribution for the six months ending 31 December 2020

12/15/2020 | 05:39pm EST
APA Group (ASX:APA) today announced an estimated FY2021 interim distribution of 24.0 cents per security for the six months ending 31 December 2020. This represents a 4.3% increase over the FY2020 interim distribution of 23.0 cents per security.

The components of the interim distribution including its tax deferred status and allocable franking credits will be confirmed following finalisation of the half year results on 23 February 2021. All distributions will be fully covered by operating cash flows.

The key dates for the interim distribution are:
Securities trade ex-distribution 30 December 2020
Record Date 31 December 2020
Payment Date 17 March 2021

Disclaimer

APA Group published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 22:38:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 2 544 M 1 922 M 1 922 M
Net income 2021 317 M 239 M 239 M
Net Debt 2021 9 304 M 7 030 M 7 030 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,3x
Yield 2021 4,93%
Capitalization 12 023 M 9 080 M 9 084 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,38x
EV / Sales 2022 8,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 100,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 11,07 AUD
Last Close Price 10,19 AUD
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Wheals Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michael Anthony Fraser Chairman
Darren Rogers Group Executive Operations
Adam Watson Chief Financial Officer
Hannah McCaughey Group Executive-Transformation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APA GROUP-8.20%9 112
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-13.35%22 638
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED0.51%19 802
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-11.43%12 527
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-14.56%9 898
PETRONAS GAS5.17%8 473
