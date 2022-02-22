APA : Interim Financial Results

Australian Pipeline Ltd ACN 091 344 704 | Australian Pipeline Trust ARSN 091 678 778 | APT Investment Trust ARSN 115 585 441 Level 25, 580 George Street Sydney NSW 2000 | PO Box R41 Royal Exchange NSW 1225 Phone +61 2 9693 0000 | Fax +61 2 9693 0093 APA Group | apa.com.au
23 February 2022
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
APA Group (ASX: APA)
APA Group provides the attached for the half year ended 31
Australian Pipeline Trust Appendix 4D
Australian Pipeline Trust Interim Financial Report
APT Investment Trust Interim Financial Report
Authorised for release by Amanda Cheney Company Secretary
Australian Pipeline Limited
About APA Group (APA)
Australian Pipeline Trust
Results for announcement to the market
For the half year ended 31 December 2021
Appendix 4D
Restated(a)
Results
Change
Dec 2021
Dec 2020
$'000
$'000
Revenue including share of profits from
Up
6.9%
to
1,384,357
1,295,030
equity accounted investments
Profit/(loss) after tax including significant
Up
1,104.8%
to
155,593
(15,485)
items(b)
Profit after tax excluding significant items
Down
2.2%
to
155,593
159,040
Free cash flow(c)
Up
22.6%
to
515,055
420,032
Free cash flow per security
Up
8.1¢
to
43.7¢
35.6¢
Earnings/(loss) per security including
Up
14.5¢
to
13.2¢
(1.3¢)
significant items
Earnings per security excluding significant
Down
0.3¢
to
13.2¢
13.5¢
items
Restated for the impact of accounting for Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") following the IFRS Interpretation Committee's
Agenda Decision published in April 2021.
Refer to note 2 of the Financial Statements.
Free cash flow is operating cash flow less stay-in-business ("SIB") capital expenditure ("SIB" capital expenditure includes operating assets lifecycle replacement costs and technology lifecycle costs).
Australian Pipeline Trust
Results for announcement to the market
For the half year ended 31 December 2021
Appendix 4D
Reporting Period
The above results are for the half year ended 31 December 2021. Reference is made to movements from the previous corresponding period being the half year ended 31 December 2020.
APA Group
Franking
Distributions paid and proposed
Amount per
credits per
security
security
Interim distribution proposed
profit distribution
10.76¢
4.04¢
capital distribution
14.24¢
-
25.0¢
4.04¢
The record date for determining entitlements to the unrecognised interim distribution in respect of the current financial year is 31 December 2021.
Distribution information is presented on an accounting classification basis. The APA Group Annual Tax Statement and Annual Tax Return Guide (released in September) provide the classification of distribution components for the purposes of preparation of security holder income tax returns.
The Directors have reviewed APA Group's financial position and funding requirements and have decided to maintain the suspension of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan until further notice.
Restated(d)
31 December
31 December
Net asset backing per security
2021
2020
$
$
Net tangible asset backing per security
(0.64)
(0.41)
Net asset backing per security
2.39
2.77
Restated for the impact of accounting for SaaS arrangement and re-presentation of software and licences from property, plant and equipment to intangible assets.
Additional information and commentary on results for the half year
For additional disclosures refer to the APA Group interim report for the half year ended 31 December 2021 accompanying this Appendix 4D.
APA Group
Interim Financial Report
For the half year ended 31 December 2021
Australian Pipeline Trust (ARSN 091 678 778) and its Controlled Entities Interim Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2021
AUSTRALIAN PIPELINE TRUST DIRECTORS' REPORT
AUSTRALIAN PIPELINE TRUST
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
28
APT INVESTMENT TRUST DIRECTORS' REPORT
APT INVESTMENT TRUST
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
58
1
