APA : Interim Financial Results

Australian Pipeline Trust

Results for announcement to the market

For the half year ended 31 December 2021

Appendix 4D

Reporting Period

The above results are for the half year ended 31 December 2021. Reference is made to movements from the previous corresponding period being the half year ended 31 December 2020.

APA Group Franking Distributions paid and proposed Amount per credits per security security Interim distribution proposed profit distribution 10.76¢ 4.04¢ capital distribution 14.24¢ - 25.0¢ 4.04¢

The record date for determining entitlements to the unrecognised interim distribution in respect of the current financial year is 31 December 2021.

Distribution information is presented on an accounting classification basis. The APA Group Annual Tax Statement and Annual Tax Return Guide (released in September) provide the classification of distribution components for the purposes of preparation of security holder income tax returns.

The Directors have reviewed APA Group's financial position and funding requirements and have decided to maintain the suspension of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan until further notice.

Restated(d) 31 December 31 December Net asset backing per security 2021 2020 $ $ Net tangible asset backing per security (0.64) (0.41) Net asset backing per security 2.39 2.77

Restated for the impact of accounting for SaaS arrangement and re-presentation of software and licences from property, plant and equipment to intangible assets.

Additional information and commentary on results for the half year

For additional disclosures refer to the APA Group interim report for the half year ended 31 December 2021 accompanying this Appendix 4D.