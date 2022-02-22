Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. APA Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APA   AU000000APA1

APA GROUP

(APA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22 12:10:39 am
10.15 AUD   -0.20%
05:27pAPA : Financial Results Presentation
PU
05:27pAPA : Interim Financial Results
PU
04:58pAPA : Update - Dividend/Distribution - APA
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

APA : Interim Financial Results

02/22/2022 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

Australian Pipeline Ltd ACN 091 344 704 | Australian Pipeline Trust ARSN 091 678 778 | APT Investment Trust ARSN 115 585 441 Level 25, 580 George Street Sydney NSW 2000 | PO Box R41 Royal Exchange NSW 1225 Phone +61 2 9693 0000 | Fax +61 2 9693 0093 APA Group | apa.com.au

23 February 2022

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

only

APA Group (ASX: APA)

APA Group provides the attached for the half year ended 31

use

Australian Pipeline Trust Appendix 4D

Australian Pipeline Trust Interim Financial Report

APT Investment Trust Interim Financial Report

personalAuthorised for release by Amanda Cheney Company Secretary

Australian Pipeline Limited

For further information, please contact:

Investor enquiries:

Kynwynn Strong

General Manager Investor Relations

Telephone: +61 3 9463 8408

Mob: +61 410 481 383

Email: Kynwynn.strong@apa.com.au

For

December 2021:

Media enquiries:

Michael Cox

Corporate Affairs Manager

Telephone: +61 2 8044 7002

Mob: +61 429 465 227

Email: Michael.Cox@apa.com.au

About APA Group (APA)

APA is a leading Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listed energy infrastructure business. We own and/or manage and operate a diverse, $21 billion portfolio of gas, electricity, solar and wind assets. Consistent with our purpose to strengthen communities through responsible energy, we deliver approximately half of the nation's gas usage and connect Victoria with South Australia and New South Wales with Queensland through our investments in electricity transmission assets. We are also one of the largest owners and operators of renewable power generation assets in Australia, with wind and solar projects across the country. APT Pipelines Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Australian Pipeline Trust and is the borrowing entity of APA Group. For more information visit APA's website, apa.com.au.

For personal use only

Australian Pipeline Trust

Results for announcement to the market

For the half year ended 31 December 2021

Appendix 4D

Restated(a)

Results

Change

Dec 2021

Dec 2020

$'000

$'000

Revenue including share of profits from

Up

6.9%

to

1,384,357

1,295,030

equity accounted investments

Profit/(loss) after tax including significant

Up

1,104.8%

to

155,593

(15,485)

items(b)

Profit after tax excluding significant items

Down

2.2%

to

155,593

159,040

Free cash flow(c)

Up

22.6%

to

515,055

420,032

Free cash flow per security

Up

8.1¢

to

43.7¢

35.6¢

Earnings/(loss) per security including

Up

14.5¢

to

13.2¢

(1.3¢)

significant items

Earnings per security excluding significant

Down

0.3¢

to

13.2¢

13.5¢

items

  1. Restated for the impact of accounting for Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") following the IFRS Interpretation Committee's
    Agenda Decision published in April 2021.
  2. Refer to note 2 of the Financial Statements.
  3. Free cash flow is operating cash flow less stay-in-business ("SIB") capital expenditure ("SIB" capital expenditure includes operating assets lifecycle replacement costs and technology lifecycle costs).

Page 1/2

For personal use only

Australian Pipeline Trust

Results for announcement to the market

For the half year ended 31 December 2021

Appendix 4D

Reporting Period

The above results are for the half year ended 31 December 2021. Reference is made to movements from the previous corresponding period being the half year ended 31 December 2020.

APA Group

Franking

Distributions paid and proposed

Amount per

credits per

security

security

Interim distribution proposed

profit distribution

10.76¢

4.04¢

capital distribution

14.24¢

-

25.0¢

4.04¢

The record date for determining entitlements to the unrecognised interim distribution in respect of the current financial year is 31 December 2021.

Distribution information is presented on an accounting classification basis. The APA Group Annual Tax Statement and Annual Tax Return Guide (released in September) provide the classification of distribution components for the purposes of preparation of security holder income tax returns.

The Directors have reviewed APA Group's financial position and funding requirements and have decided to maintain the suspension of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan until further notice.

Restated(d)

31 December

31 December

Net asset backing per security

2021

2020

$

$

Net tangible asset backing per security

(0.64)

(0.41)

Net asset backing per security

2.39

2.77

  1. Restated for the impact of accounting for SaaS arrangement and re-presentation of software and licences from property, plant and equipment to intangible assets.

Additional information and commentary on results for the half year

For additional disclosures refer to the APA Group interim report for the half year ended 31 December 2021 accompanying this Appendix 4D.

Page 2/2

For personal use only

APA Group

Interim Financial Report

For the half year ended 31 December 2021

For personal use only

Australian Pipeline Trust (ARSN 091 678 778) and its Controlled Entities Interim Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2021

AUSTRALIAN PIPELINE TRUST DIRECTORS' REPORT

2

1

Directors

2

2

Principal Activities

2

3

Subsequent Events

2

4

Strategy Overview

3

5

Financial Overview

6

6

Capital and Investment Expenditure

13

7

Financing Activities

16

8

Economic Regulatory Matters

18

9

Sustainability

21

10

Auditor's Independence Declaration

26

11

Rounding of Amounts

26

12

Authorisation

27

AUSTRALIAN PIPELINE TRUST

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

28

APT INVESTMENT TRUST DIRECTORS' REPORT

56

1

Directors

56

2

Principal Activities

56

3

Subsequent Events

56

4

Review and Results of Operations

56

5

Distributions

57

6

Auditor's Independence Declaration

57

7

Rounding of Amounts

57

8

Authorisation

57

APT INVESTMENT TRUST

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

58

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

APA Group published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APA GROUP
05:27pAPA : Financial Results Presentation
PU
05:27pAPA : Interim Financial Results
PU
04:58pAPA : Update - Dividend/Distribution - APA
PU
02/08Cooper Energy - Operations update
AQ
02/07FTC Solar to Deliver 2P Voyager Tracker to Australia's APA Group
MT
01/19APA : Change in substantial holding
PU
01/13Cooper Energy - Operations update
AQ
01/06APA : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
2021APA GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021APA Group Gets Second Contract for Mica Creek Solar Farm
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 652 M 1 917 M 1 917 M
Net income 2022 315 M 228 M 228 M
Net Debt 2022 9 505 M 6 868 M 6 868 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,5x
Yield 2022 5,22%
Capitalization 11 976 M 8 653 M 8 653 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,10x
EV / Sales 2023 7,87x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float -
Chart APA GROUP
Duration : Period :
APA Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,15 AUD
Average target price 9,60 AUD
Spread / Average Target -5,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Anthony Wheals Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Adam Watson Chief Financial Officer
Michael Anthony Fraser Chairman
Darren Rogers General Manager-Asset Management
Debra L. Goodin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APA GROUP1.09%8 651
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-19.18%25 208
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION1.21%14 361
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.77%9 218
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD12.66%8 893
GAIL INDIA LIMITED5.50%8 124