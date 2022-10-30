Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. APA Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APA   AU000000APA1

APA GROUP

(APA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:03 2022-10-31 am EDT
10.46 AUD   +0.34%
10/30Apa : backs Tasmania's renewable energy ambitions
PU
10/20APA Group acquired Basslink Pty Ltd. from Keppel Infrastructure Trust.
CI
10/19Morgans rates COE as Add
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

APA : backs Tasmania's renewable energy ambitions

10/30/2022 | 11:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

APA Group's acquisition of Basslink will support the Tasmania Government's ambition to harness the state's potential to become a powerhouse producer of renewable energy.

"As a leading Australian energy infrastructure business, APA is determined to play our part in Tasmania's ambitions, ensuring our investment in Basslink contributes to a reliable, affordable and lower emissions future for the state," APA Group acting CEO Adam Watson said today.

"The Tasmanian Government's ambition to achieve a 200 per cent renewable energy target positions the state to play an important role in Australia's energy transition.

"Our vision for Basslink is to safeguard its critical role of providing energy security and affordability to Tasmania while harnessing its potential to drive a lower emissions future.

"We know finding the right owner and operator for Basslink was vitally important to ensure that the subsea electricity cable runs well and protects Tasmania's energy security for the future.

"Everyone wants to see the cable put on a sustainable footing and as a leading Australian energy infrastructure business, APA is proud to be part of the solution."
APA's revenue contract with Hydro Tasmania is in place until 30 June 2025, by which point it is expected to become regulated.

"Our goal is to ensure the cable is ready and able to support Tasmania's energy security long into the future, while delivering a cost-efficient model," Mr Watson said.

"Right now, our focus is on Basslink but over time, we also want to play a part in helping unlock Tasmania's energy future, including the enormous renewable energy opportunities this great state offers, helping the state achieve its renewable energy generation target of 200 per cent by 2040."

Disclaimer

APA Group published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 03:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APA GROUP
10/30Apa : backs Tasmania's renewable energy ambitions
PU
10/20APA Group acquired Basslink Pty Ltd. from Keppel Infrastructure Trust.
CI
10/19Morgans rates COE as Add
AQ
10/19Australian Shares Track Wall Street Gains Amid Strong Corporate Earnings
MT
10/19APA Signs Agreement to Acquire Basslink for $488 Million; Shares Jump 3%
MT
10/18Transcript : APA Group - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
10/16Australia shares slump as miners, energy stocks drag
RE
10/16Australia's APA proposes to buy Basslink for $480 mln in energy push
RE
10/16Australia's APA Group proposes to buy Basslink for $480 million
RE
09/19Galilee Energy Enters MoU for Pipeline Connecting Glenaras Project to East Coast Gas Ma..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APA GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 764 M 1 769 M 1 769 M
Net income 2023 316 M 202 M 202 M
Net Debt 2023 9 960 M 6 375 M 6 375 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,5x
Yield 2023 5,32%
Capitalization 12 296 M 7 870 M 7 870 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,05x
EV / Sales 2024 7,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart APA GROUP
Duration : Period :
APA Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 10,42 AUD
Average target price 10,55 AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Watson Chief Executive Officer
Kynwynn Strong Chief Financial Officer
Michael Anthony Fraser Chairman
Darren Rogers General Manager-Asset Management
Debra L. Goodin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APA GROUP3.58%7 870
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-9.71%24 699
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION2.23%14 984
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD.26.92%7 743
GAIL INDIA LIMITED4.55%7 191
PETRONAS GAS-5.11%7 157