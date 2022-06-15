APA : confirms the resignation of Group Executive Strategy and Commercial Julian Peck

APA Group today confirmed the resignation of Group Executive Strategy and Commercial, Julian Peck.

After almost two years with APA Group, Mr Peck has decided to return to investment banking.

"Julian has brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to APA over the past two years, helping shape APA's strategy and position the business to play a leading role in the energy transition," APA Group CEO Rob Wheals said.

"He has been integral in helping to establish APA's future growth opportunities, as we continue to execute on our strategy to realise our vision to be world class in energy solutions.

"I want to thank Julian for his contribution and wish him well in his new role."

Mr Peck currently remains with APA and will continue to execute on APA's growth strategy during the coming months, with a final date and transition arrangements to be resolved in due course.