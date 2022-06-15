Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. APA Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APA   AU000000APA1

APA GROUP

(APA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-06-15 am EDT
11.42 AUD   -0.70%
03:13aAPA : confirms the resignation of Group Executive Strategy and Commercial Julian Peck
PU
06/14APA : Gas and gas infrastructure is the workhorse of the grid
PU
06/08APA Group Raises $718.8 Million in Notes
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

APA : confirms the resignation of Group Executive Strategy and Commercial Julian Peck

06/15/2022 | 03:13am EDT
APA Group today confirmed the resignation of Group Executive Strategy and Commercial, Julian Peck.

After almost two years with APA Group, Mr Peck has decided to return to investment banking.

"Julian has brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to APA over the past two years, helping shape APA's strategy and position the business to play a leading role in the energy transition," APA Group CEO Rob Wheals said.

"He has been integral in helping to establish APA's future growth opportunities, as we continue to execute on our strategy to realise our vision to be world class in energy solutions.

"I want to thank Julian for his contribution and wish him well in his new role."
Mr Peck currently remains with APA and will continue to execute on APA's growth strategy during the coming months, with a final date and transition arrangements to be resolved in due course.

Disclaimer

APA Group published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on APA GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 676 M 1 844 M 1 844 M
Net income 2022 315 M 217 M 217 M
Net Debt 2022 9 541 M 6 574 M 6 574 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,6x
Yield 2022 4,59%
Capitalization 13 569 M 9 349 M 9 349 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,64x
EV / Sales 2023 8,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart APA GROUP
Duration : Period :
APA Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,50 AUD
Average target price 10,22 AUD
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Anthony Wheals Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Adam Watson Chief Financial Officer
Michael Anthony Fraser Chairman
Darren Rogers General Manager-Asset Management
Debra L. Goodin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APA GROUP14.31%9 349
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-5.45%27 551
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION2.14%14 876
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD32.40%8 945
GAIL INDIA LIMITED13.24%8 314
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.28%8 105