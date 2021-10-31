Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. APA Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APA   AU000000APA1

APA GROUP

(APA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/29
8.2 AUD   -2.15%
10/29EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LTD (ASX : EEG) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
10/28APA welcomes the opportunity to engage with the ACCC
PU
10/24AUSNET SERVICES : Grants APA Group With Due Diligence Access
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New generation of Parental Leave benefits

10/31/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

APA Group has introduced a new set of employee entitlements that embrace a new generation of family-friendly workplace policies, boosting primary parental leave benefits to be among some of the best in the country.

"Our parental leave benefits have been enhanced to increase paid primary and secondary parental leave, while making progressive changes towards levelling the superannuation gender pay gap," APA CEO and Managing Director Rob Wheals said today.

"These changes have also widened the scope of leave options and provided greater flexibility in how and when parental leave is taken.

"Simply put, we want these changes to show our people they matter to us and that we understand that starting and growing a family is a precious time.

"As a dad myself, I'm acutely aware of how important this time is with family. Knowing you have the flexibility at work seems like a small thing but it can go a long way in supporting parents at home."

APA has increased its primary carers leave from 14 to 18 weeks of paid leave, four weeks above the gas supply industry average and among some of the best offered by employers.

In 2020, the average number of weeks of primary carers leave offered in the gas supply industry and reported to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency was 14 weeks, while the average number of weeks of primary carers leave offered across the electricity, gas waste and water sectors was 13.3 weeks.

KPMG research shows that, in the years approaching retirement age, the gender superannuation gap can be anywhere between 22 per cent and 35 per cent.

While there are a range of reasons that contribute to unequal superannuation retirement balances between men and women, KPMG reports the leading factor is predominately time out of the workforce to be the primary carer of young children.

"It is absolutely clear that we need to close the gap on unequal superannuation and our changes for primary carers is about levelling the superannuation gender pay gap," Mr Wheals, a Champions of Change Coalition member, said.

"I'm proud of the changes to superannuation because this is one of the important steps we can take to achieve gender equality.

"APA's new parental leave benefits demonstrate our commitment to our people, and enhancing these benefits to be among some of the best offered by employers is an important demonstration of the value in our people and their contributions to our business."

These changes aim to give APA employees an improved balance of their work and family commitments, recognising the responsibility and care for families requires greater flexibility.

APA parental leave benefits introduced in October:

  • Increase in paid primary parental leave from 14 to 18 weeks.
  • Increase in paid secondary parental leave from two to four weeks.
  • Paying superannuation on primary parental paid and unpaid leave up to 52 weeks.
  • Enabling greater flexibility in how and when parental leave is taken over a 2-year period.
  • Reducing the parental leave qualifying period from 12 to six months service.
  • Expanding the scope of leave options to include birth, surrogacy, fostering, adoption, stillbirth, and miscarriage.

APA Group Executive Jane Thomas said APA's commitment to gender equity was at the heart of our Inclusion and Diversity Strategy.

"Central to our parental benefit changes is recognising the importance of giving families flexibility when they need it most," she said.

"Our people are our most important assets, and we know that being a family friendly workplace will have a positive impact for our people, their families and our business."

Disclaimer

APA Group published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 21:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APA GROUP
10/29EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LTD (ASX : EEG) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
10/28APA welcomes the opportunity to engage with the ACCC
PU
10/24AUSNET SERVICES : Grants APA Group With Due Diligence Access
MT
10/12APA : welcomes NSW Hydrogen Strategy
PU
10/11WESTSTAR INDUSTRIAL : Secures $18 Million Gas Compressor Station Contract in Western Austr..
MT
09/23Australia's APA Group complains against AusNet Services in takeover dispute
RE
09/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/21APA : Sweetens Takeover Bid for Ausnet
MT
09/21Morgan Stanley rates AST as Equal-weight
AQ
09/21Morgan Stanley rates APA as Equal-weight
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 654 M 1 993 M 1 993 M
Net income 2022 310 M 233 M 233 M
Net Debt 2022 9 477 M 7 116 M 7 116 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,9x
Yield 2022 6,46%
Capitalization 9 675 M 7 261 M 7 265 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,22x
EV / Sales 2023 7,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart APA GROUP
Duration : Period :
APA Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,20 AUD
Average target price 9,50 AUD
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Anthony Wheals Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Adam Watson Chief Financial Officer
Michael Anthony Fraser Chairman
Hannah McCaughey Group Executive-Transformation & Technology
Darren Rogers Group Executive Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APA GROUP-15.03%7 261
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.19.88%25 257
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-36.82%13 848
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-2.66%12 048
GAIL INDIA LIMITED20.77%8 816
PETRONAS GAS BERHAD-2.56%7 987