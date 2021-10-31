New generation of Parental Leave benefits

APA Group has introduced a new set of employee entitlements that embrace a new generation of family-friendly workplace policies, boosting primary parental leave benefits to be among some of the best in the country.

"Our parental leave benefits have been enhanced to increase paid primary and secondary parental leave, while making progressive changes towards levelling the superannuation gender pay gap," APA CEO and Managing Director Rob Wheals said today.

"These changes have also widened the scope of leave options and provided greater flexibility in how and when parental leave is taken.

"Simply put, we want these changes to show our people they matter to us and that we understand that starting and growing a family is a precious time.

"As a dad myself, I'm acutely aware of how important this time is with family. Knowing you have the flexibility at work seems like a small thing but it can go a long way in supporting parents at home."

APA has increased its primary carers leave from 14 to 18 weeks of paid leave, four weeks above the gas supply industry average and among some of the best offered by employers.

In 2020, the average number of weeks of primary carers leave offered in the gas supply industry and reported to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency was 14 weeks, while the average number of weeks of primary carers leave offered across the electricity, gas waste and water sectors was 13.3 weeks.

KPMG research shows that, in the years approaching retirement age, the gender superannuation gap can be anywhere between 22 per cent and 35 per cent.

While there are a range of reasons that contribute to unequal superannuation retirement balances between men and women, KPMG reports the leading factor is predominately time out of the workforce to be the primary carer of young children.

"It is absolutely clear that we need to close the gap on unequal superannuation and our changes for primary carers is about levelling the superannuation gender pay gap," Mr Wheals, a Champions of Change Coalition member, said.

"I'm proud of the changes to superannuation because this is one of the important steps we can take to achieve gender equality.

"APA's new parental leave benefits demonstrate our commitment to our people, and enhancing these benefits to be among some of the best offered by employers is an important demonstration of the value in our people and their contributions to our business."

These changes aim to give APA employees an improved balance of their work and family commitments, recognising the responsibility and care for families requires greater flexibility.

APA parental leave benefits introduced in October:

Increase in paid primary parental leave from 14 to 18 weeks.

Increase in paid secondary parental leave from two to four weeks.

Paying superannuation on primary parental paid and unpaid leave up to 52 weeks.

Enabling greater flexibility in how and when parental leave is taken over a 2-year period.

Reducing the parental leave qualifying period from 12 to six months service.

Expanding the scope of leave options to include birth, surrogacy, fostering, adoption, stillbirth, and miscarriage.

APA Group Executive Jane Thomas said APA's commitment to gender equity was at the heart of our Inclusion and Diversity Strategy.

"Central to our parental benefit changes is recognising the importance of giving families flexibility when they need it most," she said.

"Our people are our most important assets, and we know that being a family friendly workplace will have a positive impact for our people, their families and our business."