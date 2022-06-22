APAC Opto Electronics : Announcement of the Chairman elected by the Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/22 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder:Yeh Chen-Yen 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of KUON CHEN Hardware Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:Yeh Chen-Yen 6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of KUON CHEN Hardware Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Full re-election of directors 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/22 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None