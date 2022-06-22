APAC Opto Electronics : Announcement of the Chairman elected by the Board of Directors
06/22/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: APAC Opto Electronics Inc.
SEQ_NO
8
Date of announcement
2022/06/22
Time of announcement
15:33:25
Subject
Announcement of the Chairman elected by the Board
of Directors
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/22
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Yeh Chen-Yen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of KUON CHEN Hardware Co.,
Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Yeh Chen-Yen
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of KUON CHEN Hardware Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Full re-election of directors
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/22
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
APAC Opto Electronics Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:44:03 UTC.