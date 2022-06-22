APAC Opto Electronics : Announcement of the designated representative of the company's juristic-person director
06/22/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/22
2.Name of legal person:GEO YOUNG INVESTMENT CO., LTD.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chen Yu-Chi
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of GEO YOUNG INVESTMENT CO.,
LTD.
5.Name of the new position holder:Chen Yu-Chi
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of GEO YOUNG INVESTMENT CO.,LTD.
7.Reason for the change:Designated representative by the juristic-person
director
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/26~2022/06/25
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/22~2025/06/21
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:Re-election of the directors
and designated representatives on June 22,2022
