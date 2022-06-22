APAC Opto Electronics : Announcement of the designated representative of the company's juristic-person director

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/22 2.Name of legal person:GEO YOUNG INVESTMENT CO., LTD. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Chen Yu-Chi 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of GEO YOUNG INVESTMENT CO., LTD. 5.Name of the new position holder:Chen Yu-Chi 6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of GEO YOUNG INVESTMENT CO.,LTD. 7.Reason for the change:Designated representative by the juristic-person director 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/26~2022/06/25 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/22~2025/06/21 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:Re-election of the directors and designated representatives on June 22,2022