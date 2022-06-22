Log in
    4908   TW0004908009

APAC OPTO ELECTRONICS INC.

(4908)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-20
39.65 TWD   +8.78%
03:45aAPAC OPTO ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the Chairman elected by the Board of Directors
PU
03:45aAPAC OPTO ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the designated representative of the company's juristic-person director
PU
03:45aAPAC OPTO ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the important resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
APAC Opto Electronics : Announcement of the important resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

06/22/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: APAC Opto Electronics Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/22 Time of announcement 15:27:16
Subject 
 Announcement of the important resolutions of
2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/22 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/22
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approved the amendments to the "Articles of Incorporation"of the Company.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:
Approved the re-election of the 9th Board of Directors.
The elected Directors : Yeh Chen-Yen, GEO YOUNG INVESTMENT CO., LTD.,
Yu Hsiu-Hsia, Yeh Ming-Yen.
The elected Independent Directors : Guan Chaur-Yeong, Lin Ming-Hong,
Chang Chia-Hsin.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1)Approved the amendments to the
"Procedures for Election of Directors and Supervisors"of the Company.
(2)Approved the amendments to the
"Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings"of the Company.
(3)Approved the amendments to the
"Acquisition or Disposal of Assets Procedure"of the Company.
(4)Approved the amendments to the
"Endorsements and Guarantees Procedure"of the Company.
(5)Approved the amendments to the"Loan Procedure"of the Company.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

APAC Opto Electronics Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 779 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net income 2021 145 M 4,88 M 4,88 M
Net cash 2021 1 032 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 5,64%
Capitalization 3 101 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 268
Free-Float 59,8%
Cheng Yan Yeh Chairman & General Manager
Yueh Ling Chen Member-Supervisory Board
Ming Yan Yeh Member-Supervisory Board
Hsiu Hsia Yu Director
Yu Chi Chen Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APAC OPTO ELECTRONICS INC.24.29%104
HEXAGON AB-26.07%28 433
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-23.17%21 896
GOERTEK INC.-29.98%18 926
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-19.81%17 061
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-52.92%16 186