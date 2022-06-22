APAC Opto Electronics : Announcement of the important resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
06/22/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: APAC Opto Electronics Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/22
Time of announcement
15:27:16
Subject
Announcement of the important resolutions of
2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/22
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approved the amendments to the "Articles of Incorporation"of the Company.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:
Approved the re-election of the 9th Board of Directors.
The elected Directors : Yeh Chen-Yen, GEO YOUNG INVESTMENT CO., LTD.,
Yu Hsiu-Hsia, Yeh Ming-Yen.
The elected Independent Directors : Guan Chaur-Yeong, Lin Ming-Hong,
Chang Chia-Hsin.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1)Approved the amendments to the
"Procedures for Election of Directors and Supervisors"of the Company.
(2)Approved the amendments to the
"Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings"of the Company.
(3)Approved the amendments to the
"Acquisition or Disposal of Assets Procedure"of the Company.
(4)Approved the amendments to the
"Endorsements and Guarantees Procedure"of the Company.
(5)Approved the amendments to the"Loan Procedure"of the Company.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
APAC Opto Electronics Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:44:03 UTC.