Apacer Technology : Announcement of the Board of Directors Resolved to Convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (Renew Cause for convening the meeting)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/19 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/31 3.Shareholders meeting location: 1F., No. 32, Zhongcheng Rd., Tucheng Dist., New Taipei City 236 Taiwan (R.O.C.) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: 1.2021 Annual Business Report 2.Audit Committee's Review Report 3.2021 Profits Report. 4.2021 Employees' Profit Sharing Bonus and Directors' Compensation. 5.Amendment to the "Corporate Social Responsibility"of the company 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: 1.Adoption of 2021 Annual Business Report and Financial Statements. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: 1.Discussion of issue new common shares for cash in private placement 2.Amendment to the "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets" of the company. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None. 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None. 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None. 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/02 12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/31 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: 1.In accordance with Article 26-2 of Securitiesand Exchange Act, the notice of the shareholdersmeeting to be given by an issuer to shareholders who own less than 1,000 shares of nominal stocks may be given in the form of a public announcement. 2.According to Articles 172-1 ofthe Company Act, submission period for shareholders to submit shareholders proposals will be from March 28, 2022 to April 6, 2022. 3.The place for accepting the proposals and nominations is Financial and Accounting division of Apacer Technology Inc. at 1F,No.32,Zhongcheng Rd.,Tucheng Dist., New Taipei City 236,Taiwan (R.O.C.) 4.Electronic voting is available for the 2022 AGM and can be exercised by shareholders from April 30,2022 to May 28,2022.